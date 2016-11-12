Music Events (more headlines) 12-11-2016 BLANK-FEST Benefit For NYC’s Homeless Returns For Its 20th Year!

Remarking about a friend who had been in child labor for literally a day and a half, comedienne Rita Rudner once said "I don't even want to do anything that feels good for 36 hours!".



If one feels that way about an investment of 36 hours you can only imagine how they might feel if you asked them to put in 20 years to organize and run a rock ‘n roll event, designed to raise blankets and public awareness for New York City’s homeless; but oddly enough the people behind Blank-Fest don't really feel that way about the yearly outing, which returns for its landmark 20th annual show this December 18 at The Hudson House in the Hudson River-situated suburb of Nyack, NY.



"I love that we can do something - and at the end of the Season I always feel drained but still very much fulfilled that we were able to help contribute to a positive difference", begins Blank-Fest founder and MC, NYC rocker Kenn Rowell, adding that still “there's always the pressure to do things 'bigger' and 'better', to keep the show fresh, to not be the 'same ol' '.”



Rowell, who also fronts the Lower East Side-based old school punk rock band, The Baghdaddios, is aided by countless volunteers who pitch in on every task from publicity to help with the lighting and sound. However, the two main source of contributors which remain central to the event continue to be the giving people who attend the show and, of course, the many mega-talented acts that grace the stage.



Featuring signed and unsigned acts alike of varying independent and major label pedigrees, this year’s Blank-Fest is no exception, featuring ex-Misfit’s guitarist (and current Undead front man) Bobby Steele and EMI-bred touring artist (Tonight Show, Late Show With David Letterman, MTV) Patti Rothberg. Fellow founding member Joe D’Urso, who hails from the Hudson Valley but also tours the world over to support his band’s multiple d.i.y./indie album releases over the past quarter century, along with local bar faves Johnny & The Alimonies are great examples of the area talent that will likewise grace the stage. All in all over 15 acts will be featured during the 12-hour-long show.



Past acts of note include all-time pedal steel guitar great Buddy Cage (Bob Dylan, New Riders of the Purple Sage) and Blues Hall of Fame inductee Beki Brindle.



The show which “suggests” a donation at the door of one blanket per person has spawned several satellite shows over the past 2 decades, including shows in the UK, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Florida and Virginia as well as in several cities throughout Canada. The blankets collected at the door of the NY flagship show get distributed by dozens of volunteers throughout the City – directly given to the homeless on the streets – starting on Christmas Eve.



Sources estimate that total donations have well-exceeded the 10,000 mark since the Benefit's 1997 inception and have helped continue to carry a message to the mass public about the ongoing situation surrounding the less fortunate.



This year's show in Nyack starts at Noon and will go on until after Midnight. For more information go to www.blankfest.org or email Kenn Rowell at SurfVietnam@Hotmail.com.


