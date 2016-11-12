MI2N
Music Releases (more headlines) 12-11-2016

Under Surveillance’s New EP “Awakening” Now Available On CD

Email: FactoryFastRecords@gmail.com
New York City (12 December 2016) — Charleston, WV-based rock band Under Surveillance has announced its brand-new EP titled “Awakening” is available on CD starting today.

Making the EP available on CD now gives fans an exclusive window to grab their very own copy before it hits digital sellers. The LP is available on-line through New York City-based Factory Fast Records.

“The “Awakening” LP is a reflection… ” says the band. “A reflection and realization that a new direction lays ahead”.

Under Surveillance is an intensely fun LIVE sonic rock experience with a compellingly raw and honest presence. The band’s line-up is Eve Marcum Atkinson (Vocals), Phil Hatfield (Guitar/Vocals), Phil "X" Crace (Bass, Vocals) and CJ Davis (Drums).

In addition to booking gigs to support the release, Under Surveillance plans to partner with up-and-coming internet radio stations like Cator Web Radio, The Indie Radio Network, FNA Radio, Boston Rock Radio, Code Zero Radio, ISX Radio, UK Get Discovered, Q108 Kingston, Only Rock Radio, Open The Door Radio, NGFY, The 365RN, The Indie Radio Network, CONTROLRadioUK, San Diego Sun Radio, Rhythm Rocks Radio, Radio Wigwam and RadioXRocks to get its new music out to fans.

For more info about Under Surveillance visit:
http://undersurveillancewv.com/
or
www.FactoryFastRecords.com

###

New York City-based Factory Fast Records produces podcasts and CDs across many genres. Members of the music press and radio stations are invited to e-mail FactoryFastRecords@gmail.com receive a promo copy of this CD

Mi2N Music PR

