MI2N
Music Industry News Network
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22ND
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Label News (more headlines) 12-11-2016

Vanic Signs To Disruptor Records / Gold'n Retreiver / RCA Records

Bookmark and Share

Canadian DJ / producer Vanic signs to Disruptor Records / Gold'N Retriever / RCA Records and releases remixes for his hit single "Samuari" ft. Katy Tiz. The EP will feature 4 brand new remixes from Pluto, Prismo, BKAYE and Tascione and is available now at all digital providers.

"Samurai" ft. Katy Tiz has already seen massive success with over 3 million streams on Spotify and has also peaked in the Top 10 in 11 markets on Spotify's Viral 50 chart including the U.S., Canada, Norway, Sweden and more. Billboard says Katy's "complementary vocals pulse through the soaring production's "kick back and unwind" atmosphere," while Idolator says the song has "a ferocious banger with a massive drop." Earmilk claims the song is "a poppy yet electrifying single," while YourEDM says the song "hinges on an uplifting atmosphere with swelling string pads soaking up the background to make room for a swiveling lead melody."

Samurai ft. Katy Tiz (Remixes) Track List
1. Samurai (Pluto Remix)
2. Samurai (Prismo Remix)
3. Samurai (BKAYE Remix)
4. Samurai (Tascione Remix)

Upcoming Tour Dates:
Dec 9 The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Dec 10 Euphoria Portland, OR
Dec 30 Rawhide Event Center Chandler, AZ
Dec 31 Decadence Chandler, AZ
Jan 20 Beta Nightclub Denver, CO

Born and raised in Vancouver, Vanic achieved breakout success with his 2014 take on machineheart's "Circles," which earned over 1 million SoundCloud plays within a week. Since then, his music has over 80 million collective plays and 21 #1's on Hype Machine. He has remixed recordings for artists including Tayler Swift, The Chainsmokers, Major Lazer, Tove Styrke, Lana Del Ray, Chvrches and more. This past year, Vanic could be found playing major festivals including Coachella, Firefly, EZoo and Fashion Meeting Music Festival.

Follow Vanic:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/djvanic/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/djvanic
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/djvanic/
Website: http://www.djvanic.com/

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Killer Tracks Releases "Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband"

Gig Performer Software Elevates Live Performing Experience Providing Complete And Effortless Control Over A Live Music Rig

Toronto's K-Slick Realeases New Music Video

Singer/Songwriter Katie Garibaldi Original Christmas Song Out Now!

Anthony Caceres Releases Smooth Jazz Single "A Very Special Christmas"

Atlanta-based Rapper Chris Jamez New Single "Street Soldiers"

VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» UK Live Music Industry Calls For Change In Licensing Laws For Entertainment Events
» Audials Music Rocket – The New Alternative To Streaming Music
» Billboard Names REPUBLIC RECORDS #1 Label Of 2016
» NMPA And YouTube Reach Agreement To Distribute Unclaimed Royalties
» DIGITALRADIOTRACKER TRACKS INTERNET RADIO SPINS
» AMPAL Elects BMG Australia Managing Director Heath Johns To Its Board Of Directors
» ASCAP Relaunches Website And Member Portal
» Legendary Musicians And Music Executives To Be Honored At Heavy Metal Hall Of Fame
» WARNER/CHAPPELL PRODUCTION MUSIC DEBUTS “COLOR TV” AND “ELBROAR” CATALOGS
» The Watters Win Indie Award


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group As Distribution Representative For China
» Black Kirin Opens 2017 With New Members At Beijing's Yugong Yishan
» World Creators Forum Held In Beijing
» Jungle Boogie - Outline Sound At South China's Top EDM Festival
» VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service
» VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service
» Viberate.com Statistical Resource For Music Professionals
» Proper Becomes European Hub For Believe, Picks Up Glitterbeat
» Inaugural MAMA Creators' Forum In Hong Kong
» Live Streaming Eagle I Stallian "Reckless Gods" China Tour
» Koto-toting Jazz-Folk Trio The Jessica Stuart In Beijing
» BMG And Alibaba Music Deepen Music Partnership

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2015 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.