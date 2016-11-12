Label News (more headlines) 12-11-2016 Vanic Signs To Disruptor Records / Gold'n Retreiver / RCA Records

Canadian DJ / producer Vanic signs to Disruptor Records / Gold'N Retriever / RCA Records and releases remixes for his hit single "Samuari" ft. Katy Tiz. The EP will feature 4 brand new remixes from Pluto, Prismo, BKAYE and Tascione and is available now at all digital providers.



"Samurai" ft. Katy Tiz has already seen massive success with over 3 million streams on Spotify and has also peaked in the Top 10 in 11 markets on Spotify's Viral 50 chart including the U.S., Canada, Norway, Sweden and more. Billboard says Katy's "complementary vocals pulse through the soaring production's "kick back and unwind" atmosphere," while Idolator says the song has "a ferocious banger with a massive drop." Earmilk claims the song is "a poppy yet electrifying single," while YourEDM says the song "hinges on an uplifting atmosphere with swelling string pads soaking up the background to make room for a swiveling lead melody."



Samurai ft. Katy Tiz (Remixes) Track List

1. Samurai (Pluto Remix)

2. Samurai (Prismo Remix)

3. Samurai (BKAYE Remix)

4. Samurai (Tascione Remix)



Upcoming Tour Dates:

Dec 9 The Crocodile Seattle, WA

Dec 10 Euphoria Portland, OR

Dec 30 Rawhide Event Center Chandler, AZ

Dec 31 Decadence Chandler, AZ

Jan 20 Beta Nightclub Denver, CO



Born and raised in Vancouver, Vanic achieved breakout success with his 2014 take on machineheart's "Circles," which earned over 1 million SoundCloud plays within a week. Since then, his music has over 80 million collective plays and 21 #1's on Hype Machine. He has remixed recordings for artists including Tayler Swift, The Chainsmokers, Major Lazer, Tove Styrke, Lana Del Ray, Chvrches and more. This past year, Vanic could be found playing major festivals including Coachella, Firefly, EZoo and Fashion Meeting Music Festival.



