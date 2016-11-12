Web Events (more headlines) 12-11-2016 ASCAP Relaunches Website And Member Portal

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), the world leader in performing rights and advocacy for music creators, announces its redesigned website, including its dedicated "Member Access" portal. The changes are part of ASCAP's ongoing enhancements to give members the digital tools they need to make managing their lives as music professionals easier. These improvements follow the launch of ASCAP's redesigned music repertory database, ACE, and are another step toward solidifying the organization's position as the premier performing rights organization (PRO) for best-in-class digital experiences.



The new website and Member Access provide a unified online experience across desktops, mobile devices and other platforms so that ASCAP members can easily conduct their business globally, 24/7. Within the new Member Access, members will find improved self-service options, more information-at-a-glance, a simplified process for reporting performances, the ability to contact ASCAP with a single tap and much more.



"The changes we are making to ASCAP.com and Member Access demonstrate that ASCAP is committed to giving our members the best services possible," said ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews. "The new design and interface are fresh and intuitive. The development of these state-of-the-art digital tools by our new digital team, led by Chief Strategy and Digital Officer Alice Kim, is part of a cross-departmental initiative to make our interactions with members more seamless and effective. They are the early results of our continued strategic focus on technology and innovation for the benefit of our songwriter, composer and music publisher members, aimed at making ASCAP the most progressive organization for performance rights management."



back | top

