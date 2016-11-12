MI2N
Music Industry News Network
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22ND
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Web Events (more headlines) 12-11-2016

ASCAP Relaunches Website And Member Portal

Bookmark and Share

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), the world leader in performing rights and advocacy for music creators, announces its redesigned website, including its dedicated "Member Access" portal. The changes are part of ASCAP's ongoing enhancements to give members the digital tools they need to make managing their lives as music professionals easier. These improvements follow the launch of ASCAP's redesigned music repertory database, ACE, and are another step toward solidifying the organization's position as the premier performing rights organization (PRO) for best-in-class digital experiences.

The new website and Member Access provide a unified online experience across desktops, mobile devices and other platforms so that ASCAP members can easily conduct their business globally, 24/7. Within the new Member Access, members will find improved self-service options, more information-at-a-glance, a simplified process for reporting performances, the ability to contact ASCAP with a single tap and much more.

"The changes we are making to ASCAP.com and Member Access demonstrate that ASCAP is committed to giving our members the best services possible," said ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews. "The new design and interface are fresh and intuitive. The development of these state-of-the-art digital tools by our new digital team, led by Chief Strategy and Digital Officer Alice Kim, is part of a cross-departmental initiative to make our interactions with members more seamless and effective. They are the early results of our continued strategic focus on technology and innovation for the benefit of our songwriter, composer and music publisher members, aimed at making ASCAP the most progressive organization for performance rights management."

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Killer Tracks Releases "Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband"

Gig Performer Software Elevates Live Performing Experience Providing Complete And Effortless Control Over A Live Music Rig

Toronto's K-Slick Realeases New Music Video

Singer/Songwriter Katie Garibaldi Original Christmas Song Out Now!

Anthony Caceres Releases Smooth Jazz Single "A Very Special Christmas"

Atlanta-based Rapper Chris Jamez New Single "Street Soldiers"

VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» UK Live Music Industry Calls For Change In Licensing Laws For Entertainment Events
» Audials Music Rocket – The New Alternative To Streaming Music
» Billboard Names REPUBLIC RECORDS #1 Label Of 2016
» NMPA And YouTube Reach Agreement To Distribute Unclaimed Royalties
» DIGITALRADIOTRACKER TRACKS INTERNET RADIO SPINS
» AMPAL Elects BMG Australia Managing Director Heath Johns To Its Board Of Directors
» ASCAP Relaunches Website And Member Portal
» Legendary Musicians And Music Executives To Be Honored At Heavy Metal Hall Of Fame
» WARNER/CHAPPELL PRODUCTION MUSIC DEBUTS “COLOR TV” AND “ELBROAR” CATALOGS
» The Watters Win Indie Award


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group As Distribution Representative For China
» Black Kirin Opens 2017 With New Members At Beijing's Yugong Yishan
» World Creators Forum Held In Beijing
» Jungle Boogie - Outline Sound At South China's Top EDM Festival
» VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service
» VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service
» Viberate.com Statistical Resource For Music Professionals
» Proper Becomes European Hub For Believe, Picks Up Glitterbeat
» Inaugural MAMA Creators' Forum In Hong Kong
» Live Streaming Eagle I Stallian "Reckless Gods" China Tour
» Koto-toting Jazz-Folk Trio The Jessica Stuart In Beijing
» BMG And Alibaba Music Deepen Music Partnership

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2015 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.