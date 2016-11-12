Label News (more headlines) 12-11-2016 Ghost Iris Sign With Long Branch Records

Long Branch Records is pleased to welcome the Danish Djent-Metalcore powerhouse GHOST IRIS. The Band inked a worldwide deal and will release their new record early 2017.



GHOST IRIS was only founded in 2015 but already gained a lot of attention as an outstanding live band at Euroblast and the UK Tech-Fest amongst others. The worldwide booking will be in the hands of Artery Global.



Statement from GHOST IRIS: "It is such a pleasure to continue our journey as a band with Long Branch on board. It makes us proud, it makes us happy but most importantly it boosts confidence to our ambitions and dreams."



Statement Florian Kreutzfeldt (A&R Long Branch Records): "GHOST IRIS was one of the highlights at this years Euroblast Festival, so we immediately decided that we want to work with this band. We are really proud to welcome such a young, ambitioned and creative band to our LBR-family."



