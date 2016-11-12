Music Releases (more headlines) 12-11-2016 Allusive Roots Impel New “Factory Floor” Compilation

Email: FactoryFastRecords@gmail.com

Website: http://www.FactoryFastRecords.com

New York City (12 December) - The sharp and crisp ditties on a new compilation titled “Factory Floor” (out NOW on CD and digitally) highlight a captivating circle of songwriters who share a great consciousness that will likely hold listeners’ interest.



Title - “Factory Floor” mixCD

Release Date - 12 December 2016

Genre - Acoustic / Roots Rock



Featured Bands - Jozzef (Be'Er Sheva, Israel), The Blue Hook (Toledo, Ohio), Izi Phoenix (Cambridge, England), Andy Zovko (Saskatoon Canada), Salary (Fremantle, Australia), Ant savage (Bedford UK) and Paul Sweeney (Omagh UK)



Release Notes - Luminous harmonies and a clarion approach to instrumentation saturate a mix showing off influences along the lines of Willy Mason, Beth Orton and Ryan Adams. The accompaniments are wanting but compelling, the mood reflective, but no less powerful. The lyrics relate the ultimate in cool restraint.



Featured Tracks -

01 - ‘Alternate Spirit’ - Izi Phoenix

02 - ‘War Is Over’ - Jozzef (courtesy of 517 Records)

03 - ‘Mini Moke’ - Salary (courtesy of Metal Postcard Records)

04 - ‘Evening Light’ - Paul Sweeney

05 - ‘Factory Floor’ - Ant savage

06 - ‘Rambler's Blues #11’ - Andy Zovko

07 - ‘Motor's Always Chuggin’ - The Blue Hook



This unique release is supported by The 365 Radio Network, Cator Web Radio, Code Zero Radio, ISX Radio, NGFY, San Diego Sun Radio, UK Get Discovered, Q108 Kingston, Only Rock Radio, Open The Door Radio, The Indie Radio Network, CONTROLRadioUK, The Quinn Spinn Show, Radio Wigwam and other great internet stations.



###



New York City-based Factory Fast Records producesmix CDs across many genres. Members of the music press and radio stations are invited to e-mail FactoryFastRecords@gmail.com for a promotional copy of this release

back | top

