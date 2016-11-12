MI2N
Music Industry News Network
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22ND
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 12-11-2016

Allusive Roots Impel New “Factory Floor” Compilation

Bookmark and Share
Email: FactoryFastRecords@gmail.com
Website: http://www.FactoryFastRecords.com
New York City (12 December) - The sharp and crisp ditties on a new compilation titled “Factory Floor” (out NOW on CD and digitally) highlight a captivating circle of songwriters who share a great consciousness that will likely hold listeners’ interest.

Title - “Factory Floor” mixCD
Release Date - 12 December 2016
Genre - Acoustic / Roots Rock

Featured Bands - Jozzef (Be'Er Sheva, Israel), The Blue Hook (Toledo, Ohio), Izi Phoenix (Cambridge, England), Andy Zovko (Saskatoon Canada), Salary (Fremantle, Australia), Ant savage (Bedford UK) and Paul Sweeney (Omagh UK)

Release Notes - Luminous harmonies and a clarion approach to instrumentation saturate a mix showing off influences along the lines of Willy Mason, Beth Orton and Ryan Adams. The accompaniments are wanting but compelling, the mood reflective, but no less powerful. The lyrics relate the ultimate in cool restraint.

Featured Tracks -
01 - ‘Alternate Spirit’ - Izi Phoenix
02 - ‘War Is Over’ - Jozzef (courtesy of 517 Records)
03 - ‘Mini Moke’ - Salary (courtesy of Metal Postcard Records)
04 - ‘Evening Light’ - Paul Sweeney
05 - ‘Factory Floor’ - Ant savage
06 - ‘Rambler's Blues #11’ - Andy Zovko
07 - ‘Motor's Always Chuggin’ - The Blue Hook

This unique release is supported by The 365 Radio Network, Cator Web Radio, Code Zero Radio, ISX Radio, NGFY, San Diego Sun Radio, UK Get Discovered, Q108 Kingston, Only Rock Radio, Open The Door Radio, The Indie Radio Network, CONTROLRadioUK, The Quinn Spinn Show, Radio Wigwam and other great internet stations.

###

New York City-based Factory Fast Records producesmix CDs across many genres. Members of the music press and radio stations are invited to e-mail FactoryFastRecords@gmail.com for a promotional copy of this release

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Killer Tracks Releases "Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband"

Gig Performer Software Elevates Live Performing Experience Providing Complete And Effortless Control Over A Live Music Rig

Toronto's K-Slick Realeases New Music Video

Singer/Songwriter Katie Garibaldi Original Christmas Song Out Now!

Anthony Caceres Releases Smooth Jazz Single "A Very Special Christmas"

Atlanta-based Rapper Chris Jamez New Single "Street Soldiers"

VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» UK Live Music Industry Calls For Change In Licensing Laws For Entertainment Events
» Audials Music Rocket – The New Alternative To Streaming Music
» Billboard Names REPUBLIC RECORDS #1 Label Of 2016
» NMPA And YouTube Reach Agreement To Distribute Unclaimed Royalties
» DIGITALRADIOTRACKER TRACKS INTERNET RADIO SPINS
» AMPAL Elects BMG Australia Managing Director Heath Johns To Its Board Of Directors
» ASCAP Relaunches Website And Member Portal
» Legendary Musicians And Music Executives To Be Honored At Heavy Metal Hall Of Fame
» WARNER/CHAPPELL PRODUCTION MUSIC DEBUTS “COLOR TV” AND “ELBROAR” CATALOGS
» The Watters Win Indie Award


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group As Distribution Representative For China
» Black Kirin Opens 2017 With New Members At Beijing's Yugong Yishan
» World Creators Forum Held In Beijing
» Jungle Boogie - Outline Sound At South China's Top EDM Festival
» VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service
» VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service
» Viberate.com Statistical Resource For Music Professionals
» Proper Becomes European Hub For Believe, Picks Up Glitterbeat
» Inaugural MAMA Creators' Forum In Hong Kong
» Live Streaming Eagle I Stallian "Reckless Gods" China Tour
» Koto-toting Jazz-Folk Trio The Jessica Stuart In Beijing
» BMG And Alibaba Music Deepen Music Partnership

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2015 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.