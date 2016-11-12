Music Events (more headlines) 12-11-2016 UG! Comedy Show!! Tuesday Dec. 13th, 2016 Ed. Website: http://ugcomedyshow.tumblr.com/

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Tuesday Dec. 13th, 2016 ed.



Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip NYC the East Village. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!



UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Now @ Exile Above 2A

Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James

TUESDAYS @ Exile Above 2A:

25 Ave A (Corner of 2nd st & Ave A)

Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.

For info/reservations:212-505-2466

Via subway: F train to 2nd ave.



This Week’s Guests: (Tuesday Dec. 13th, 2016 ed.):



Machine Gun Tom McCaffrey!

Bonny Katie Boyle!

Tough Cookie Sassi Jennifer!

Pretty boy Lucas Bohn!

Don Brian Baron!

Yung Money Savvy Jaye!

Rob “3 Cards” Monte!



Hosted By Herr Todd Montesi!

Featuring Our Fearless Leader, Todd Montesi!

W/ Our Official Hype-Man/DJ Cactus Black himself Richard James!!!

#UGIT



http://www.youtube.com/MONTIKILLAVISION

http://ugcomedyshow.tumblr.com/

https://www.facebook.com/UGCOMEDYSHOW

