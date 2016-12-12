Music Releases (more headlines) 12-12-2016 Give Heartfelt, Meaningful Gifts For A Song

At Christmastime by Kieswetter~Rice: new, sweet-hot, Broadjam Top Ten out-the-gate global release for Christmas 2016, queued for airplay on WOS Radio December 13. But that's not all! This pretty package contains a wealth of everlasting gifts in song. Gift these Christmas treasures, and also give the equally everlasting gift singing your own version with any one of several karaoke tracks to fit your key and genre.



Whether you'll be home for Christmas... or not, what a heartfelt surprise homecoming gift it makes for the price of a song... or two... and heart-healing consolation if you're not.



Get the Music Box version free, as well as the free YouTube videos, At Christmastime Lyric Version or BG Only Version, to use as your backdrop if you like. Free lyric sheet, with sheet music also available, all instantly download-ready.



Also find accompanying extra-special collectible remembrances in commemoration of the occasion to top off your debut. Or just enjoy the original soothing, relaxing version to smooth out your holidays as it fills your heart and home with many blessings. Be sure to see the comments under the YouTube videos for the full gist. Find it all easily at the landing page:



http://www.atchristmastime.tarajories.com



Or direct:



Music: http://www.broadjam.com/atchristmastime

Free YouTubes:

Lyric Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRAH491IOG0

BG Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zsWEadO-sM

Sheet Music: http://www.sheetmusicplus.com/publishers/gregor-rice-publishing/5694

Free Lyric Sheet: http://www.atchristmastime.tarajories.com/AC%20Lyric%20Border.pdf

Accompanying Collectibles: http://www.zazzle.com/atchristmastime Get the brownies!



About the artists: Mark Kieswetter and Gregor Rice have been writing beautiful, highly acclaimed music since 1980. This is just one of them, finally recorded 2016.



