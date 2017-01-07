|
|
Get Your Indie Fix On 7 Jan 2017 With Sub Terra #4
Website: http://www.undergroundhk.com
Make it your 2017 resolution to see more live music! It couldn’t be easier to get your indie fix as The Underground rolls out a new show to start the year off with a host of the city's favourite acts.
The Folk Ups are back at The Hub after the success of their Mellow Yellow performance and boosted with confidence after their Clockenflap debut. With the aid of their handmade, MTR-friendly suitcase/bass drum hybrid, the teen folk duo will draw you in to their charming, often bittersweet songs.
Next up, another Underground favourite, Opium, is an indie pop band oozing with ’90s trip-hop and sultry grunge influences, led by the magnetic Ingrid Sera-Gillet. After graduating from Chris B’s Shazza night at the Wanch, genre-blending bunch Bang Hau Wun 崩口碗 will bring a touch of the unexpected to a night of familiar faces.
Finally, Aussie rapper/MC JUNK! performs his cult live show, with nostalgically bit-tune-laden songs finding fun in every quirky corner of life. He promises to make the most of the venue’s stage-length screens for a hilarious audio-visual hoedown.
Come along and raise your drynuary glass for a great 2017 at Sub Terra #4.
Sub Terra #4
Saturday 7th January 2017
9:00pm - Midnight
Bands: The Folk Ups, Opium, Bang Hau Wun 崩口碗 & JUNK!
The Hub, 1/F, Fortune Building, 150-158 Lockhart Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong
Advance tickets: HK$100
available at Zuk studios or http://undergroundhk.com
Door tickets: HK$130
Hotline: (852) 9486 4648
http://undergroundhk.com/2017/01/07/sub-terra-4/
|
