MI2N
Music Industry News Network
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22ND
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 12-12-2016

Chad Smith Asks For More Cowbell And Gets It

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://www.lpmusic.com/cowbellcontest


Chad Smith Asks for More Cowbell and Gets It
New for 2017 Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer’s Signature LP Rock Ridge Rider® Bell Debuts with
“12 Days of Cowbell” Holiday Giveaway December 12th – 23rd

(12/12/2016 – Oxnard, CA) Latin Percussion (LP) has announced the release of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer, Chad Smith’s signature Rock Ridge Rider® aptly named the, “Red Hot Bell.” The 8-inch, USA-made bell is crafted from heavy-gauge steel and is welded by hand to produce LP’s legendary tone. Also of note is a patented high-impact plastic striking surface at the mouth of the bell that saves sticks and adds projection and volume. Welded to the rear of the bell is a Vice-Clamp Mount™ v-clamp mount that allows it to fit most popular rod diameters from 9.5mm to ½” while maintaining the strongest hold possible for today’s Rock players.
“I’ve got a fever and the only the only prescription is more Red Hot cowbell,” said Chad Smith.
In striking, monochromatic red, it’s stamped with the infamous drummer’s signature and is being played on the current Red Hot Chili Peppers “The Getaway” world tour.
From December 12th – 23rd, LP is celebrating, “12 Days of Cowbell” and fans can register to win one of 12 prize packs which include Chad Smith’s signature cowbell plus an autographed Chad Smith poster. To register to win, visit http://www.lpmusic.com/cowbellcontest

# # #
ABOUT LATIN PERCUSSION (LP)
Founded in 1964, Latin Percussion (LP) is the largest hand percussion instrument brand in the world. The company offers an extensive line of hand percussion instruments and percussion accessories including patented designs such as the Jam Block®, Ridge Rider Cowbell® and Egg Shaker. Many of the world’s top artists play LP including: Giovanni Hidalgo, Richie Gajate-Garcia, Karl Perazzo, Stewart Copeland, Steve Gadd, Travis Barker, Mike Portnoy and Cindy Blackman-Santana among others. For more information, visit www.lpmusic.com

Media contact: Elizabeth Lang, Drum Workshop Inc., 805.919.2421, elizabethl@dwdrums.com

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Killer Tracks Releases "Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband"

Gig Performer Software Elevates Live Performing Experience Providing Complete And Effortless Control Over A Live Music Rig

Toronto's K-Slick Realeases New Music Video

Singer/Songwriter Katie Garibaldi Original Christmas Song Out Now!

Anthony Caceres Releases Smooth Jazz Single "A Very Special Christmas"

Atlanta-based Rapper Chris Jamez New Single "Street Soldiers"

VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» UK Live Music Industry Calls For Change In Licensing Laws For Entertainment Events
» Audials Music Rocket – The New Alternative To Streaming Music
» Billboard Names REPUBLIC RECORDS #1 Label Of 2016
» NMPA And YouTube Reach Agreement To Distribute Unclaimed Royalties
» DIGITALRADIOTRACKER TRACKS INTERNET RADIO SPINS
» AMPAL Elects BMG Australia Managing Director Heath Johns To Its Board Of Directors
» ASCAP Relaunches Website And Member Portal
» Legendary Musicians And Music Executives To Be Honored At Heavy Metal Hall Of Fame
» WARNER/CHAPPELL PRODUCTION MUSIC DEBUTS “COLOR TV” AND “ELBROAR” CATALOGS
» The Watters Win Indie Award


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Fulcrum Acoustic Appoints Ease Audio Group As Distribution Representative For China
» Black Kirin Opens 2017 With New Members At Beijing's Yugong Yishan
» World Creators Forum Held In Beijing
» Jungle Boogie - Outline Sound At South China's Top EDM Festival
» VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service
» VersusMedia Launches New Website For Its Film Music Service
» Viberate.com Statistical Resource For Music Professionals
» Proper Becomes European Hub For Believe, Picks Up Glitterbeat
» Inaugural MAMA Creators' Forum In Hong Kong
» Live Streaming Eagle I Stallian "Reckless Gods" China Tour
» Koto-toting Jazz-Folk Trio The Jessica Stuart In Beijing
» BMG And Alibaba Music Deepen Music Partnership

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2015 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.