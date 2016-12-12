Music Releases (more headlines) 12-12-2016 Chad Smith Asks For More Cowbell And Gets It

(12/12/2016 – Oxnard, CA) Latin Percussion (LP) has announced the release of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer, Chad Smith’s signature Rock Ridge Rider® aptly named the, “Red Hot Bell.” The 8-inch, USA-made bell is crafted from heavy-gauge steel and is welded by hand to produce LP’s legendary tone. Also of note is a patented high-impact plastic striking surface at the mouth of the bell that saves sticks and adds projection and volume. Welded to the rear of the bell is a Vice-Clamp Mount™ v-clamp mount that allows it to fit most popular rod diameters from 9.5mm to ½” while maintaining the strongest hold possible for today’s Rock players.

“I’ve got a fever and the only the only prescription is more Red Hot cowbell,” said Chad Smith.

In striking, monochromatic red, it’s stamped with the infamous drummer’s signature and is being played on the current Red Hot Chili Peppers “The Getaway” world tour.

From December 12th – 23rd, LP is celebrating, “12 Days of Cowbell” and fans can register to win one of 12 prize packs which include Chad Smith’s signature cowbell plus an autographed Chad Smith poster. To register to win, visit http://www.lpmusic.com/cowbellcontest



