12-12-2016

Moonshine Bandits Announce New Album “Baptized In Bourbon"

Music: http://youtu.be/3SyBATbjvxA
For Immediate Release:

Moonshine Bandits Announce New Album, “Baptized In Bourbon,” Featuring Uncle Kracker, David Allan Coe, Colt Ford, Jelly Roll & The Lacs
***
Get “I’m A HellRazor” Instantly With Pre-Order on iTunes
***
Central California hell-raisers, the Moonshine Bandits, have revealed details on their upcoming new album, "Baptized In Bourbon.” The album is set for a March 3rd, 2017 release date through Average Joes Entertainment and will feature the Moonshine Bandits collaborating with heavyweights Uncle Kracker, legendary country songwriter David Allan Coe, country star Colt Ford, Bubba Sparxxx, Demun Jones, Jelly Roll, Youtube Sensation Jared 'Outlaw Dipper', The Lacs, Matt Borden, plus an electric cameo from legendary guitarist Kenny Olson, known for being one of the founders of Kid Rock's Twisted Brown Trucker Band. Ready to get things fired up, the Moonshine Bandits have released the track “I’m A Hellrazor” featuring Crucifix and produced by Burn County, listen online at http://averagejo.es/XeM5306RVoW Pre-order “Baptized In Bourbon” here http://averagejo.es/pRZt3071RT2 on iTunes and instantly receive the track “I’m A HellRazor” featuring Crucifix.

Long before people figured out country and rap had a lot in common, the Moonshine Bandits released their genre-blending album, “Whiskey & Women,” and took the world of outlaw music by storm. The group’s blue-collar work ethic and unwavering persistence has led to over 28 million views on the ShinerTV YouTube channel – collectively over 40 million views on YouTube - while their video for “My Kind of Country” peaked at #1 on CMT Pure. The Bandits also charted Billboard simultaneously with a top 10 in Rap and a top 20 in Country Music. Connecting with fans on all levels, Moonshine Bandits have built a solid “Shiner Nation” of loyal fans, started their own 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization known as Operation Packing Company, Inc. that specializes in sending supplies to our Troops Overseas, Beef Jerky and legal Moonshine.

The track listing for the Moonshine Bandits' "Baptized In Bourbon" is as follows:
1 - The Sermon (Intro)
2 - I’m A HellRazor feat. Crucifix
3 - Red, White, & Blue Collar
4 - Stomp Like Hell
5 - 51FIFTY feat. Bubba Sparxxx
6 - Ain’t Hearin’ Nothin’
7 - Cards I Was Dealt feat. The LACS
8 - Renegade Rides Again
9 - Hell On Heels
10 - Baptized In Bourbon feat. Uncle Kracker
11 - Dad’s Pontoon feat. Colt Ford, Outlaw
12 - Shook It Up feat. Matt Borden
13 - I Don’t Wanna Go Home feat. Durwood Black
14 - Take This Job feat. David Allan Coe
15 - Wild Ones feat. Jelly Roll
16 - Raised Up feat. Demun Jones

###

