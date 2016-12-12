Business News (more headlines) 12-12-2016 More Bass Partners With Tilted Globe Entertainment To Offer Live Streaming To EDM Artists, Producers And Venues. Email: scott@blackdogventurepartners.com

Website: http://www.MoreBass.com/

Social music solution More Bass announced they are partnering with Tilted Globe Entertainment to provide a ticketed live streaming service for Electronic Dance Music (EDM) DJs, producers and venues.



Under the terms of the agreement, More Bass will use Tilted Globe’s proprietary secure live streaming technology to provide their international network of artists the ability to engage and monetize their fan base by allowing ticketed live event streaming to their fans wherever they are.



Scott Weber, More Bass founder commented, "Tilted Globe provides an excellent new streaming technology that is really designed to help artists monetize their performances more effectively online, as well as maintain better control over viewers and royalty requirements associated with each performance. This is a much needed solution to the rapidly expanding live streaming industry. More Bass is very fortunate to form this relationship and work with Tilted Globe to provide better protection for the artists as well as a world class video streaming solution for the consumer."



Natalie Sigillito Tremols, Tilted Globe co-founder added, “Tilted Globe is pleased and honored to work with More Bass, Inc. More Bass’ forward thinking social minded music business model provides the perfect synergy and partnership for Tilted Globe. Together our partnership will break down the barriers separating live music and entertainment from the global online community. “



About Tilted Globe

Tilted Globe provides secure data streams and management tools which enable producers to comply with royalty and equity contracts. Tilted Globe live streamed shows are secure and each viewer must purchase a cyber-ticket to view the live stream.



Through Tilted Globe’s platform the producer can count, control and manage each online ticket sale, providing the ability to answer to royalty and equity contracts. The producer sets the exact number and price of seats/tickets offered online prior to sale to the viewing audience.

To learn more about the Tilted Globe visit www.TiltedGlobe.com



About More Bass

The mission of More Bass is to solve Music Industry fragmentation by providing the social features of Facebook, streaming abilities of Pandora, and discovery capabilities of Google, to create the first true social music solution.

Connect with the artists you love at www.MoreBass.com

