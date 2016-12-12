Music Releases (more headlines) 12-12-2016 Gretchen Keskeys Releases Christmas Single

(NASHVILLE, Tennessee) – On the heels of her debut album, singer-songwriter Gretchen Keskeys has released a Christmas single just in time for the holidays. "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" (Creative Soul Records) is available now at all major digital outlets including iTunes. A lyric video has also just been released.



Creative Soul Records artist Gretchen Keskeys has had a busy 2016, traveling extensively to promote her debut album, “Walking in the Spirit.” She’s made numerous television appearances including the nationally syndicated “Babbie’s House,” CTN's "It's Time for Herman & Sharron,” Cornerstone Television Network’s “Real Life,” CTN’s “Bridges,” Dove Broadcasting’s “Nite Line,” WATC-TV’s “Magnify,” WREG-TV’s “Live at 9” and “Christian Music Spotlight.” Additionally, she’s appeared on popular radio programs coast to coast including “Game Changers with Lisa Faulkner,” “The Long Version with Fletcher Long,” “Kingdom News,” “Debra Evans in the Morning” and more.



For more information, visit the official website at www.gretchenkeskeys.com.

