Band News (more headlines) 12-12-2016 Dizzy Reed And All Star Band To Perform At Harrah's Philadelphia Attention metal heads! Get your horns in the air because Harrah’s Philadelphia is hosting a night of raucous rock n’ roll as the one and only Dizzy Reed from Guns N’ Roses and his all-star band take over The Block Entertainment Center on Thursday, December 15.



As the longest standing and only remaining member of Guns N’ Roses (other than front man Axl Rose) since the Use Your Illusion era, the famed keyboardist and fellow band mates Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative/Danzig), Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.) and Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot) will treat fans to an onslaught of GNR favorites as well as other hard-hitting hits from yesterday and today during the much-anticipated performance.



On hand to MC the show is metal “god” himself, and personal friend of the band, VH1 “That Metal Show” Host Don Jamieson, who will also be doing a brief stand up comedy routine before the group hits the stage.



Three acclaimed opening bands will be kicking off the night’s festivities – Zillion Dollar Babies, an Alice Cooper tribute band, Witchunt and Mane Attraction, an ‘80s and ‘90s tribute band.



Tickets to this amazing show are available now but are selling fast. To order online, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dizzy-reed-of-guns-roses-w-all-star-band-at-the-block-tickets-29314852513?aff=website



Please note, VIP Meet and Greet tickets are available but space is limited. Packages include one general admission ticket, a laminate and photo opportunity with Dizzy Reed and The All Star Band. Meet and Greet starts at 5:45 PM SHARP!



For options on group packages or bottle service please call 484-490-1747 or email theblock@harrahs.com



Free garage parking!



About The Block

Harrah’s Casino’s The Block Entertainment Center is Harrah’s latest venue that hosts some of the biggest names in the industry. From rocking concerts to thrilling events to some of the best dance parties in the region, this upscale live entertainment arena offers guests superior sound in a fun and exciting environment.



All ticket sales are final and non refundable.



Gambling Problem? 1-800-Gambler.



