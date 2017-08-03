MI2N
Music Industry News Network
TUESDAY, APRIL 4TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Business News (more headlines) 03-08-2017

DW DRUMS PLAYED DURING BRUNO MARS' PRINCE TRIBUTE AT 59TH GRAMMY AWARDS® NOW ON DISPLAY AT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM®

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://www.dwdrums.com/
LOS ANGELES (March 8, 2017) — The GRAMMY Museum® has acquired the five-piece DW Drums Collector's Series® drum kit played during GRAMMY® winner Bruno Mars' tribute to the late GRAMMY-winning icon Prince on the 59th GRAMMY Awards® on Feb. 12, 2017 at STAPLES Center. The five-piece set was donated to the Museum's permanent collection by Oxnard, California-based, drum manufacturers, DW Drums, and is now on display in the Museum's lobby.

Mars and his band, the Hooligans, paid tribute to Prince on the 59th GRAMMYs with a performance of Prince's 1984 hit "Let's Go Crazy." While Mars played a white Schecter Cloud guitar, his brother and drummer, Eric Hernandez, played the gloss white, DW Drums Collector's Series® kit complete with Prince's iconic "symbol" hand-painted in gold leaf on the bass drum head which is currently on display at the Museum. The tribute also featured performances of Prince's "Jungle Love" and "The Bird" by Morris Day and the Time.

"This donation is a huge milestone in the development of the GRAMMY Museum's permanent collection," said Bob Santelli, Museum Executive Director. "This piece will help us continue to educate visitors on memorable moments in GRAMMY Awards history, while also placing a much-deserved spotlight on some of the great artists of yesterday and today. We thank DW Drums, and Bruno Mars and his band, for this generous gift."

"It was an honor to create this very special drumset for Eric Hernandez to play as part of Bruno Mars' incomparable tribute to Prince at the 59th GRAMMY Awards," said Drum Workshop, Inc. Executive Vice President and Drum Designer, John Good. "To have this set of DW drums included in the GRAMMY Museum's permanent collection ensures they will continue to be seen and enjoyed by countless visitors to the Museum for years to come, and it is DW's hope they will inspire the next Prince, Bruno Mars or Eric Hernandez."

In conjunction with the display, fans can enter for the chance to win a stunning, five-piece DW Design Series® drumset, and DW 5000 Series hardware complete with a bass drum head hand-signed by Bruno Mars and his entire band prior to their performance at the 59th GRAMMYs. Registrants may enter to win the DW Drum display in the lobby of the GRAMMY Museum or in the online sweepstakes at www.dwdrums.com/GRAMMYMuseumContest.  No purchase necessary.

The DW Design Series® drumset in white lacquer features 10", 12" and 14" toms, a 22" bass drum and 7"x14" snare drum finished in chrome hardware and also includes DW 3000 Series hardware, single pedal and a drum throne. MSRP: $3800.00.

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Mal Magneto Preps Release Of The LP 'Running Wit The Sun' With Appearance At Hollywood's ASCAP EXPO, CALI GOT SOUL!

The INTERNATIONAL BOOKING AGENTS DIRECTORY Has Just Been Released

Worldwide Premier Of Sylvia Bennett's New Album For You

Killer Tracks Launches New Production Music Label - ICON With 16 New Album Releases

Mega Ran Takes To UK For Spring Tour

Hybrid Studios And Orange County Production House Hold ReverbNation Sweepstakes

Auditions For All Music Fest And Sustainability Conference Announced



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» Entertainment Goes Pay Monthly For The First Time As Access Trumps Ownership
» ROLI Releases Beta Version Of BLOCKS Dashboard
» Heart Dance Scores Several Nominations At Prestigious Award Show
» Audiam + SOCAN Provide New YouTube Service
» WXPN Names Talia Schlanger As New Host Of World Cafe Syndicated Music Radio Program
» Kevin Kelleher Named Chief Operating Officer Of Sony Music Entertainment
» Fan-Powered Event Crowdsourcing Platform Stagelink Expands To The United States Of America
» Calgary's YYC Music Awards 2017 Submissions Now Open!
» Dominique De Beau Presents Her New Track 'All I Want'
» 25 Artists Up For Best Independent Album Of The Year In Europe


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Jackson Wong Named As Managing Director Of Warner Music China
» Avex Group Rediscovers Mainland China Market
» Peermusic And Hamshore Tang Win Lawsuit Against Chinese Label YY
» Earl & The Steadies Sign With MusicDish For Representation In China
» Armada Night - China
» NYC's Chinese-American MC Bohan Phoenix Releases New EP 'JALA'
» Music Marketing Agency Syn Launches Beijing Office
» Warner/Chappell Production Music Promotes Aaron Gant To Senior Vice President Of Production
» World Blues & Roots Band Harper And Midwest Kind China Tour
» ASCAP Expands Asia-Pacific Strategy
» Why Do So Many Music Technology Startups Fail?
» New Report Debates Future Of Arts & Culture Ticketing

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.