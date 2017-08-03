Music Releases (more headlines) 03-08-2017 CHRISTIAN LÖFFLER Announces US Tour Dates In NYC, Miami, Washington, Denver, And Austin (SXSW) Website: http://www.theplayground.co.uk

LÖFFLER’s unique brand of reflective, yet uplifting electronica has its roots in his own musical beginnings. A self-taught musician, he began composing his own music at the age of 14 while living in a secluded region of Germany, developing a sound that fuses melancholy with euphoria, and earning support from the likes of Thump, Boiler Room, Red Bull Music, Mixmag, XLR8R and Les In Rocks.



“Haul” (feat. Mohna) is the latest release from this artist, whose work has been celebrated as “mesmerising and mysterious” by Red Bull Music. A slow-burning track, full of achingly delicate vocal textures and deeply emotive synth lines, there is something utterly beguiling about LÖFFLER’s latest offering, its melancholic undertow, and the cascading, sad-sweet contribution from guest vocalist MOHNA.



Speaking about “Haul” (feat. Mohna), LÖFFLER comments, “this song was a snap-shot. It was the one song that I did in only one session. I got the vocals from Mohna, sat down with them for about three hours, and the song was done” - and there is, indeed, a sense of effortlessness and timelessness about the track, which has already been streamed 3.8 Million times on Spotify, 400,000 times on Apple Music and over 286,000 times on Youtube and Soundcloud.



LÖFFLER’s influences include Trentemöller, Nathan Fake, Bonobo, Joy Division and Ulrich Schnauss, but his sound is all his own - songs that are “connected by a gloomy spirit, but minted by a warm sincerity.” His successful label Ki Records have been putting out like-minded releases since 2009.



CHRISTIAN LÖFFLER, who is currently playing his first Headline Tour with an Audio/ Visual Stage Show and guest singer Mohna, looks forward to an upcoming show at the 2017 edition of SXSW on 13th March, as well as an extensive North American and European schedule.



Upcoming Dates:

03rd March: Bergamo, Italy

04th March: Istanbul, Turkey

10th March: Electric Pickle, Miami, FL, US

11th March: House of Yes, Brooklyn, NY, US

12th March: Flash, Washington, DC, US

13th March: The Swan Dive, SXSW Festival, Austin, TX, US (10 - 10:40 pm)

17th March: Newspeak, Montreal, QC, Canada

18th March: Club Vinyl, Denver, CO, US

14th April: Electron Festival, Geneve, Switzerland

05th May: De Helling, Utrecht, Netherlands

12th May: Kowalski, Stuttgart, Germany

13th May: Monoheidi, Aachen, Germany

26th May: Immergut Festival, Utrecht, Germany

27th May: Under Festival, Riga, Latvia

11th June: Gottwood Festival, Holyhead, UK

24th August: Lost Village Festival, Norton Disney, Lincoln, UK



FOLLOW CHRISTIAN LÖFFLER,

http://www.christian-loeffler.net/

https://www.facebook.com/christianloefflerofficial/

https://twitter.com/chris_loeffler

https://soundcloud.com/christianloeffler

https://www.instagram.com/christianloeffler/

https://play.spotify.com/artist/3tSvlEzeDnVbQJBTkIA6nO



Label: https://ki-records.com back | top

