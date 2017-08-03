Music Events (more headlines) 03-08-2017 New Skool Rules Announces First Speakers And Artists For International Hiphop And R&B Music Conference And Festival May 19th-21st 2017 Website: http://www.newskoolrules.com



New Skool Rules celebrates this fifth edition after a successful 4th edition in 2015, where over a 1000 people attended the music conference part of New Skool Rules and more than 4000 visitors enjoyed the New Skool Rules Festival. New Skool Rules aims to create a platform for SHARING AND GAINING KNOWLEDGE, NETWORKING, DOING BUSINESS AND HAVING FUN!!! New Skool Rules has been very succesfull in bringing out the Music Industry's Movers & Shakers as speakers for the different panels, workshops and masterclasses.



In 2017 New Skool Rules will have some of the biggest names and influential people in the Urban Music Industry as panelmembers, sharing their knowledge and experiences with the delegates. This anniversary edition New Skool Rules will feature grammy award winning producers Needlz (Just the Way you Are by Bruno Mars), J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League Producer Rook Flair and producer/writer Chris Henderson (Blame it on the Alcohol by Jamie Foxx). New Skool Rules will also feature Phat Phillie and Bizzo, the men behind major European Outdoor Festival Fresh Island Festival in Croatia. They have booked several New Skool Rules acts for their Festival in the last couple of years. New Skool Rules is also honored to have both of the Allhiphop.com owners Grouchy Greg and Chuck Creekmur talking about their experiences in the Urban Music Industry, as well as conducting several interviews with artists and other speakers. Shani Gonzales (VP of A&R for BMG Music Publishing) will be scouting for new producers/writers to sign as well as share her knowledge. Last but no least DJ Trauma (Dave Chapelle) and mr. Play will not only host the White party on saturday, but will both talk about their management clients and how to brand a product in the Urban Community.



New Skool Rules always makes sure that the top performers in the different markets showcase their talent from legends like MC Shan and Fredro Starr (Onyx) to LMFAO and Bishop Lamont but also extremely known artists from Asia like Joe Flizzow, SonaOne & Mizz Nina graced the New Skool Rules stages. The festival part also features tomorrow's superstars before they blow up like R. City (Locked Away feat. Adam Levine), Nico & Vinz (Am I wrong) and Fais (Hey feat. Afrojack).



This years showcases are from all over the world. The first artists announced include actor/singer Jamie Joseph (UK), Exchange Winner Vivecka Love (NL), The Voice semi-finalist and Exchange winner Cheyenne Toney and veteran in the game Malik MD7. Also performing is world Guiness Book of Record Holder for the longest free style D.O. (Can),



In 2017 New Skool Rules is celebrating their anniversary. This means more showcases, exclusive events and even more Industry Heavy Weights. New Skool Rules will feature an outside stage again and will have the festival in more different venues than ever. The audience will get a taste of GREAT international music from all over the world. At the 2015 edition, New Skool Rules drew people from 27 countries to Rotterdam to experience this amazing event.



Besides the outside stage you can find New Skool Rules events in the Hilton Hotel, Jazzpodium Bird, de Unie and many other interesting locations in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.



Come celebrate this fifth edition with New Skool Rules, as a delegate, performer or audience member. There are many interactive events where up and coming talent can show their talents and impress all the interesting Movers & Shakers as well.







