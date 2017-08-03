MI2N
Music Industry News Network
TUESDAY, APRIL 4TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Events (more headlines) 03-08-2017

New Skool Rules Announces First Speakers And Artists For International Hiphop And R&B Music Conference And Festival May 19th-21st 2017

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://www.newskoolrules.com

New Skool Rules celebrates this fifth edition after a successful 4th edition in 2015, where over a 1000 people attended the music conference part of New Skool Rules and more than 4000 visitors enjoyed the New Skool Rules Festival. New Skool Rules aims to create a platform for SHARING AND GAINING KNOWLEDGE, NETWORKING, DOING BUSINESS AND HAVING FUN!!! New Skool Rules has been very succesfull in bringing out the Music Industry's Movers & Shakers as speakers for the different panels, workshops and masterclasses.

In 2017 New Skool Rules will have some of the biggest names and influential people in the Urban Music Industry as panelmembers, sharing their knowledge and experiences with the delegates. This anniversary edition New Skool Rules will feature grammy award winning producers Needlz (Just the Way you Are by Bruno Mars), J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League Producer Rook Flair and producer/writer Chris Henderson (Blame it on the Alcohol by Jamie Foxx). New Skool Rules will also feature Phat Phillie and Bizzo, the men behind major European Outdoor Festival Fresh Island Festival in Croatia. They have booked several New Skool Rules acts for their Festival in the last couple of years. New Skool Rules is also honored to have both of the Allhiphop.com owners Grouchy Greg and Chuck Creekmur talking about their experiences in the Urban Music Industry, as well as conducting several interviews with artists and other speakers. Shani Gonzales (VP of A&R for BMG Music Publishing) will be scouting for new producers/writers to sign as well as share her knowledge. Last but no least DJ Trauma (Dave Chapelle) and mr. Play will not only host the White party on saturday, but will both talk about their management clients and how to brand a product in the Urban Community.

New Skool Rules always makes sure that the top performers in the different markets showcase their talent from legends like MC Shan and Fredro Starr (Onyx) to LMFAO and Bishop Lamont but also extremely known artists from Asia like Joe Flizzow, SonaOne & Mizz Nina graced the New Skool Rules stages. The festival part also features tomorrow's superstars before they blow up like R. City (Locked Away feat. Adam Levine), Nico & Vinz (Am I wrong) and Fais (Hey feat. Afrojack).

This years showcases are from all over the world. The first artists announced include actor/singer Jamie Joseph (UK), Exchange Winner Vivecka Love (NL), The Voice semi-finalist and Exchange winner Cheyenne Toney and veteran in the game Malik MD7. Also performing is world Guiness Book of Record Holder for the longest free style D.O. (Can),

In 2017 New Skool Rules is celebrating their anniversary. This means more showcases, exclusive events and even more Industry Heavy Weights. New Skool Rules will feature an outside stage again and will have the festival in more different venues than ever. The audience will get a taste of GREAT international music from all over the world. At the 2015 edition, New Skool Rules drew people from 27 countries to Rotterdam to experience this amazing event.

Besides the outside stage you can find New Skool Rules events in the Hilton Hotel, Jazzpodium Bird, de Unie and many other interesting locations in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Come celebrate this fifth edition with New Skool Rules, as a delegate, performer or audience member. There are many interactive events where up and coming talent can show their talents and impress all the interesting Movers & Shakers as well.



Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Mal Magneto Preps Release Of The LP 'Running Wit The Sun' With Appearance At Hollywood's ASCAP EXPO, CALI GOT SOUL!

The INTERNATIONAL BOOKING AGENTS DIRECTORY Has Just Been Released

Worldwide Premier Of Sylvia Bennett's New Album For You

Killer Tracks Launches New Production Music Label - ICON With 16 New Album Releases

Mega Ran Takes To UK For Spring Tour

Hybrid Studios And Orange County Production House Hold ReverbNation Sweepstakes

Auditions For All Music Fest And Sustainability Conference Announced



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» Entertainment Goes Pay Monthly For The First Time As Access Trumps Ownership
» ROLI Releases Beta Version Of BLOCKS Dashboard
» Heart Dance Scores Several Nominations At Prestigious Award Show
» Audiam + SOCAN Provide New YouTube Service
» WXPN Names Talia Schlanger As New Host Of World Cafe Syndicated Music Radio Program
» Kevin Kelleher Named Chief Operating Officer Of Sony Music Entertainment
» Fan-Powered Event Crowdsourcing Platform Stagelink Expands To The United States Of America
» Calgary's YYC Music Awards 2017 Submissions Now Open!
» Dominique De Beau Presents Her New Track 'All I Want'
» 25 Artists Up For Best Independent Album Of The Year In Europe


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Jackson Wong Named As Managing Director Of Warner Music China
» Avex Group Rediscovers Mainland China Market
» Peermusic And Hamshore Tang Win Lawsuit Against Chinese Label YY
» Earl & The Steadies Sign With MusicDish For Representation In China
» Armada Night - China
» NYC's Chinese-American MC Bohan Phoenix Releases New EP 'JALA'
» Music Marketing Agency Syn Launches Beijing Office
» Warner/Chappell Production Music Promotes Aaron Gant To Senior Vice President Of Production
» World Blues & Roots Band Harper And Midwest Kind China Tour
» ASCAP Expands Asia-Pacific Strategy
» Why Do So Many Music Technology Startups Fail?
» New Report Debates Future Of Arts & Culture Ticketing

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.