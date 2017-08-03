MI2N
Radio News (more headlines) 03-08-2017

BMI Withdraws Interim Fee Petition After RMLC Agrees To BMI's Proposed Interim Rate

On January 3, Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) began a proceeding in Federal Rate Court to set interim fees with the Radio Music License Committee (RMLC) when the two parties were unable to reach an agreement. The RMLC sought a lower interim rate, well below BMI's previous deal, based on incomplete and incorrect information regarding BMI's share of radio performances.

After a preliminary hearing on Friday, February 17 before BMI's Rate Court Judge Louis Stanton, the RMLC reversed course and agreed that the 7,000 stations it represents would pay the interim rate proposed by BMI. The payments will cover fees starting January 1, 2017 and until a final fee is set.

Mike Steinberg, Senior Vice President of Licensing for BMI, stated, "We are pleased that the RMLC recognized the value that BMI music brings to the radio industry across all of its platforms and agreed to BMI's proposed interim rate. Protecting the income of BMI's songwriters, composers and music publishers is of paramount importance, and we will continue to pursue a new final rate that reflects current and future marketplace data and is in the best interests of our affiliates."

