Radio News (more headlines) 03-08-2017 WXPN Names Talia Schlanger As New Host Of World Cafe Syndicated Music Radio Program Website: http://www.xpn.org/world-cafe



WXPN, the member-supported public radio station of the University of Pennsylvania and producer of the NPR-distributed daily music program World Cafe, today announced that Talia Schlanger will succeed David Dye as the program's host starting on Monday, April 3.



A native of Toronto, Ontario, Schlanger joined World Cafe as Contributing Host and Radio Producer in October. She will become only the second host in the show's 25-year history. Schlanger, age 31, was previously a radio and TV journalist, producer and host for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), based in Toronto. A graduate of Ryerson University's Radio and Television Arts program, she was also an actress in professional theater productions, including the first US national tour of Green Day's American Idiot.



Of her new role, Schlanger said, "Like our listeners, I'm here as a music fan first. Discovering, sharing and connecting over artists is our collective passion, and it's my mission to serve that as best I can on World Cafe. David Dye is so beloved and respected because for 25 years, audiences have been able to feel the genuine curiosity, excitement and care he has for the music he plays and for the artists who make it. I know this is a big change, but I hope our devoted World Cafe crowd will feel the same degree of passion and care coming from me as we charge forward with amps blaring."



"Talia brings great storytelling, digital fluency, and a love and knowledge of music to our marquee program," said WXPN General Manager Roger LaMay. "She adds a fresh perspective to a program that continues to give new artists a national platform and audience."



A unique daily program of musical discovery, World Cafe is where more than half a million listeners each week are introduced to an eclectic blend of contemporary sounds from both legendary and up-and-coming artists, through exclusive interviews, performances, and special features. It is recorded and produced at WXPN in Philadelphia, with additional exclusive content from its Nashville contributor and gathered from locations across the globe. World Cafe is distributed to more than 200 U.S. radio stations by NPR, and can be heard on WXPN from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.



In November, David Dye announced that he would step down as World Cafe host and producer after March 31. He will, however, continue to contribute to the program on a part-time basis. Dye will also host a new, one-hour, weekend music program on WXPN starting on Sunday, April 2 called Dave's World, that can be heard Sundays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.



WXPN will pay tribute to David Dye for his 25 years as host and producer of World Cafe with a private special event in Philadelphia on March 1. The 25th anniversary of World Cafe will be celebrated by WXPN donors and members with two special concerts taking place on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.







