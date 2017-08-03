MI2N
Music Industry News Network
TUESDAY, APRIL 4TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Label News (more headlines) 03-08-2017

Igorrr Signs Worldwide Deal With Metal Blade Records

Bookmark and Share

Metal Blade Records is proud to announce the worldwide signing of French musician and eclectic composer Igorrr - the main musical project by Gautier Serre. Known for combining genres such as black metal, death metal, baroque music, breakcore, and trip hop, Igorrr completed their third album this past December, after spending four years writing and recording the material. This upcoming record, entitled Savage Sinusoid, will be released in Spring 2017 via Metal Blade Records.

Igorrr comments: "We are super excited to release this album with Metal Blade - such a high quality music place, with great artistic freedoms! This label is the home we want for our music...Throughout the years, Metal Blade has had really great taste in music, and a real capacity to promote extreme music - only a label like this could have been brave enough to release music like ours."

>From an early age, Gautier Serre listened to Domenico Scarlatti, Cannibal Corpse, Chopin, Meshuggah, Jean-Sebastien Bach, Aphex Twin, Taraf de Haidouks, and Jean-Philippe Rameau, which inspired him to join several death metal, experimental and electronic bands in the early 2000s, before launching Igorrr. During that time, Gautier waited for an artist to bring together different musical genres and influences, to create one new sound - but he was disappointed with what he heard in the scene. Gautier began to create his own music - naming his project Igorrr - and self-released two demos: Poisson Soluble (2006) and Moisissure (2008). Following the underground success of these demos, Igorrr signed with an electronic record label and released two full-length albums to critical acclaim: Nostril (2010) and Hallelujah (2012) - the latter of which includes guest appearances by Mayhem's Teloch (guitars), Secret Chiefs 3's Adam Stacey (accordion), as well as the original musicians Igorrr had been working with for years: Laurent Lunoir and Laure Le Prunenec as vocalists. In a live setting, Gautier Serre, Laurent Lunoir and Laure Le Prunenec are joined by Sylvain Bouvier, who also recorded the drum parts of Savage Sinusoid in the studio with them. Together, this group of artists has already performed in France, all over Europe, the Middle East and North America.

For Igorrr's third album, Savage Sinusoid - and Metal Blade Records debut - fans can expect another experimental record featuring multiple guest musicians, with worldwide touring to follow. Stay tuned for more news coming soon!

Igorrr online:
http://igorrr.com
https://www.facebook.com/IgorrrBarrroque
https://twitter.com/igorrrbarrroque
https://www.instagram.com/igorrr_music
https://soundcloud.com/igorrr

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Mal Magneto Preps Release Of The LP 'Running Wit The Sun' With Appearance At Hollywood's ASCAP EXPO, CALI GOT SOUL!

The INTERNATIONAL BOOKING AGENTS DIRECTORY Has Just Been Released

Worldwide Premier Of Sylvia Bennett's New Album For You

Killer Tracks Launches New Production Music Label - ICON With 16 New Album Releases

Mega Ran Takes To UK For Spring Tour

Hybrid Studios And Orange County Production House Hold ReverbNation Sweepstakes

Auditions For All Music Fest And Sustainability Conference Announced



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» Entertainment Goes Pay Monthly For The First Time As Access Trumps Ownership
» ROLI Releases Beta Version Of BLOCKS Dashboard
» Heart Dance Scores Several Nominations At Prestigious Award Show
» Audiam + SOCAN Provide New YouTube Service
» WXPN Names Talia Schlanger As New Host Of World Cafe Syndicated Music Radio Program
» Kevin Kelleher Named Chief Operating Officer Of Sony Music Entertainment
» Fan-Powered Event Crowdsourcing Platform Stagelink Expands To The United States Of America
» Calgary's YYC Music Awards 2017 Submissions Now Open!
» Dominique De Beau Presents Her New Track 'All I Want'
» 25 Artists Up For Best Independent Album Of The Year In Europe


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Jackson Wong Named As Managing Director Of Warner Music China
» Avex Group Rediscovers Mainland China Market
» Peermusic And Hamshore Tang Win Lawsuit Against Chinese Label YY
» Earl & The Steadies Sign With MusicDish For Representation In China
» Armada Night - China
» NYC's Chinese-American MC Bohan Phoenix Releases New EP 'JALA'
» Music Marketing Agency Syn Launches Beijing Office
» Warner/Chappell Production Music Promotes Aaron Gant To Senior Vice President Of Production
» World Blues & Roots Band Harper And Midwest Kind China Tour
» ASCAP Expands Asia-Pacific Strategy
» Why Do So Many Music Technology Startups Fail?
» New Report Debates Future Of Arts & Culture Ticketing

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.