Band News (more headlines) 03-08-2017 Unique Competition Honors Dolly Parton's Songwriting Career

Born Dolly Rebecca Parton on January 19, 1946, in Sevierville, Tenn., Dolly drew much inspiration from her "Tennessee Mountain Home" and wrote about the beautiful scenery and Appalachian culture that surrounded her.



To honor her incredible songwriting, her hometown will once again host the Mountain Soul Vocal Competition, now in its 13th year. This year's competition will feature contestants who are asked to sing a song written by Dolly Parton in the style of his or her own choosing (country, rock, rap, bluegrass, etc.). Contestants may enter in the 13 and up age division or the 12 and under division for this competition.



"This competition is truly unique and draws competitors from all corners of the United States," says Chamber Marketing Director and event organizer Amanda Marr. "Since Dolly Parton is Sevierville's hometown girl, holding a competition that honors her songwriting ability was a natural fit for us."



As far as event organizers know, this is the only vocal competition in the world that specifically honors the songwriting of Dolly Parton. Winning competitors take home cash and prizes including a recording session in Nashville, Tennessee.



Auditions, sent by mail, will be judged by a panel of entertainment professionals who will identify 30 finalists - 20 in the ages 13+ division and 10 in the ages 12 and under division. The entry deadline for the preliminary round of the Mountain Soul Vocal Competition is Friday April 7, 2017.



Those finalists will then perform during the Mountain Soul Vocal Competition Finals near the bronze statue of Dolly Parton at Bloomin' Barbeque & Bluegrass on Saturday, May 20, 2017.



For a complete list of Dolly's songs, competitors - and those that are interested - should visit www.dollymania.net. It is not necessary, nor is it encouraged to impersonate Dolly Parton, either physically or vocally.



Interested vocalists may obtain an application online at www.BloominBBQ.com or by calling the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce at 1-888-889-7415. Return the application and entry fee along with an audition CD, DVD, or Digital File on Jump Drive / Thumb Drive of the contestant singing a song written by Dolly Parton in the style of his or her own choosing to the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce. Entries must be postmarked by April 7, 2017.



The Mountain Soul Vocal Competition is part of Sevierville's 13th Annual Bloomin' Barbeque & Bluegrass event May 19-20, 2017. For more information about the Mountain Soul Vocal Competition or Bloomin' Barbeque & Bluegrass, visit www.BloominBBQ.com.



