MI2N
Music Industry News Network
TUESDAY, APRIL 4TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Label News (more headlines) 03-08-2017

Justin Townes Earle Signs To New West Records

Bookmark and Share
Lanier


Justin Townes Earle has signed to New West Records and is set to return with Kids In The Street on May 26th. The 12-song set was produced by Mike Mogis (Bright Eyes, First Aid Kit) at his ARC Studios, and is the first time in his career that Earle has worked with an outside producer. Kids In The Street marks a decade into Earle's recording career and follows his acclaimed companion albums Single Mothers (2014) and Absent Fathers (2015). The deeply soulful set is both emotionally riveting and effortlessly uplifting. Now embracing sobriety, marriage, and impending fatherhood, Earle is enthusiastically looking to the future. "Life has changed a lot for me in the last few years," Earle reflects. "I got married and am getting ready to become a father, and this is the first record that I've written since I've been married. There's definitely an uplifting aspect to this record in a lot of ways, because I'm feeling pretty positive." He continues, "When I wrote songs in the past, I was looking in on what I was feeling, but this record's more about looking outward on what's happening, and writing about subjects like gentrification and inner city strife. This record also has more of a soul influence to it, and it's got a deeper connection to the blues than anything I've done before." Noisey premiered Kids In The Street's opener, "Champagne Corolla," today, which can be heard HERE. Kids In the Street will be available digitally, as well as compact disc and vinyl. The album is now available for pre-order via PledgeMusic including an exclusive, limited edition colored vinyl version of the LP, special 7" single including "Maybe A Moment" as well as Earle's reading of Paul Simon's "Graceland," and cassette.

Several of the songs on Kids On The Street reference the lower-middle-class Nashville neighborhoods of Earle's youth, which in recent years some say have lost their character to the creeping scourge of gentrification. Significantly, the album is the first of Earle's not recorded in Nashville. "It's the first time that I've worked outside of my usual umbrella of people to make a record," Earle explains, adding "In Nashville, if you have the right connections, it'll spoil the shit out of you, because you've got access to the best musicians in the world and the best studios in the world. If you had told me when I started making records, that I wasn't gonna make every record in Nashville, I would have told you you were crazy. And if you'd told me that I'd end up making a record in Omaha, I'd tell you you were out of your freaking mind."

New West Records President John Allen stated about Earle's signing to the label, "When I first met a young Justin Townes Earle, it was evident then he was intent on following his own artistic path. As his publisher, I saw his songwriting evolve to a literary depth and swagger that maintained that unique vision. New West is very proud to release Justin's next album of his best work yet."

Earle's fierce fidelity to his creative muse has been a consistent thread throughout his young life. Born in Nashville on January 4th, 1982, he grew up as the son of country-rock iconoclast Steve Earle, who gave him his middle name in honor of his mentor, the brilliant songwriter Townes Van Zandt. Justin quickly came into his own as a songwriter and performer, displaying a natural talent for deeply revealing lyrics that reflected his often-harsh life experiences, and a musical approach that effortlessly integrated elements of blues, folk, and country. His 2007 debut EP Yuma set the stage for a steady stream of acclaimed albums.

Justin Townes Earle will take to the road this Spring with his longtime guitarist Paul Niehaus alongside The Sadies as his backing band (they will also support each show). The full band tour will kick off with Earle's appearance at this years Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA on April 28th. Prior to the full band performances, Earle will perform a solo March residency at the Doug Fir Lounge located in his new home of Portland, OR as well as two solo, acoustic shows in Georgia. Please see all dates, with more to be added, below.

www.JustinTownesEarle.com
www.NewWestRecords.com

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Mal Magneto Preps Release Of The LP 'Running Wit The Sun' With Appearance At Hollywood's ASCAP EXPO, CALI GOT SOUL!

The INTERNATIONAL BOOKING AGENTS DIRECTORY Has Just Been Released

Worldwide Premier Of Sylvia Bennett's New Album For You

Killer Tracks Launches New Production Music Label - ICON With 16 New Album Releases

Mega Ran Takes To UK For Spring Tour

Hybrid Studios And Orange County Production House Hold ReverbNation Sweepstakes

Auditions For All Music Fest And Sustainability Conference Announced



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» Entertainment Goes Pay Monthly For The First Time As Access Trumps Ownership
» ROLI Releases Beta Version Of BLOCKS Dashboard
» Heart Dance Scores Several Nominations At Prestigious Award Show
» Audiam + SOCAN Provide New YouTube Service
» WXPN Names Talia Schlanger As New Host Of World Cafe Syndicated Music Radio Program
» Kevin Kelleher Named Chief Operating Officer Of Sony Music Entertainment
» Fan-Powered Event Crowdsourcing Platform Stagelink Expands To The United States Of America
» Calgary's YYC Music Awards 2017 Submissions Now Open!
» Dominique De Beau Presents Her New Track 'All I Want'
» 25 Artists Up For Best Independent Album Of The Year In Europe


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Jackson Wong Named As Managing Director Of Warner Music China
» Avex Group Rediscovers Mainland China Market
» Peermusic And Hamshore Tang Win Lawsuit Against Chinese Label YY
» Earl & The Steadies Sign With MusicDish For Representation In China
» Armada Night - China
» NYC's Chinese-American MC Bohan Phoenix Releases New EP 'JALA'
» Music Marketing Agency Syn Launches Beijing Office
» Warner/Chappell Production Music Promotes Aaron Gant To Senior Vice President Of Production
» World Blues & Roots Band Harper And Midwest Kind China Tour
» ASCAP Expands Asia-Pacific Strategy
» Why Do So Many Music Technology Startups Fail?
» New Report Debates Future Of Arts & Culture Ticketing

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.