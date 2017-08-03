MI2N
Label News (more headlines) 03-08-2017

XXXTentacion Inks Deal With Empire

As his breakthrough smash "Look At Me!" takes the world by storm, critically acclaimed South Florida rapper XXXTentacion has inked a deal with EMPIRE. He joins an illustrious family that includes the likes of Anderson .Paak, Fat Joe, D.R.A.M., Lloyd, and many more. Get the single HERE. His debut project, Bad Vibes [Bad Vibes Forever/EMPIRE], arrives at all digital retailers and streaming partners this spring.

Following a string of steady viral hits such as "Kill Me" and "YuNg BrAtZ," "Look At Me!" has exploded from an underground anthem into a Billboard Hot 100 mainstay, landing at #70 on the chart and speeding towards an RIAA Gold certification. In less than six months, the track has amassed over 20.4 million Spotify streams and 26.1 million Soundcloud plays. Along the way, XXXTentacion received the endorsement of everyone from Lil Yachty and Erykah Badu to Lil Uzi Vert and A$AP Rocky who proclaimed him, "The hardest in Florida" on social media. Moreover, he's engendered the passion of a massive cult following spanning an audience of 441K on Soundcloud and 186K on Twitter. That's just the beginning though.

Spewing raw rage and a powerful primal scream, "Look At Me!" illuminates his inimitable style steeped in a furious hip-hop cadence, alternative mystique, and heavy metal aggression. It also lays the groundwork for Bad Vibes- slated for release this spring.

Collaborative projects such as Members Only Vol. 1 and Members Only Vol. 2 with Ski Mask "The Slump God" in 2015 and last year's Willy Wonka Was a Child Murderer EP instigated rabid fan chatter online. Showcasing various styles from a screech to a croon over lo-fi beats, 19 year old XXXTentacion cooks up a hybrid of rap, R&B, punk rock, and metal. It's a singular sound that's already garnered the attention of Pitchfork, XXL, HotNewHipHop, and more. It's simply XXXTentacion, and rap music might never be the same.

