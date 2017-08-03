Music Events (more headlines) 03-08-2017 "Asia On Tour," Featuring Miyavi, Slot Machine And Kiha & The Faces

Live Nation is proud to present "Asia On Tour," a multi-band tour series showcasing an exciting and talented new wave of Asian musicians. Promoted exclusively by Live Nation, the first edition will feature Miyavi from Japan, Slot Machine from Thailand, and Kiha & The Faces from Korea. These three renowned artists, who collectively have more than 4 million likes on Facebook and over 60 million individual YouTube views, are set to hit the North American shores this spring. Asia On Tour will kick off on April 1st and will visit 14 cities across North America including Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time on www.ticketmaster.com. A complete list of tour dates is below.



"Asia On Tour," a multi-band tour series showcasing an exciting and talented new wave of Asian musicians featuring Miyavi from Japan, Slot Machine from Thailand, and Kiha & The Faces from Korea.



back | top

