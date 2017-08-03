Label News (more headlines) 03-08-2017 Avril Lavigne Signs Recordings Deal With BMG

BMG is proud to announce it has signed a record deal with chart-topping, multi-platinum, international singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne for the world (outside Japan). Currently in the studio working on material for her new full-length album to be released via BMG later this year, Lavigne posted a personal video address online to fans earlier today (https://www.instagram.com/p/BRGYk8VAnlc) announcing the news and discussing the inspiration behind her new music.



Described as a reflection of her journey over the last few years, Lavigne said, "For this album I have a new team behind me, and I just signed to BMG. At this point in my career and in my life I just wanted to put fresh energy around me and I feel like I'm having somewhat of a rebirth in my life. I've been faced with a lot, gone through a lot emotionally. The whole writing process has been therapeutic and empowering. This album is a natural process for me and it's coming from a very honest place. My hope is that it is an inspiration to many people."



Over the course of her career, Avril Lavigne has sold over 40 million records worldwide, scored a string of international hits, toured the globe on multiple sold-out tours, earned eight Grammy nominations and won eight Juno Awards.



She burst onto the music scene in 2002 with the critically-acclaimed Let Go featuring the smash singles 'Sk8r Boi' and 'Complicated.' Her sophomore release, Under My Skin, debuted at Number One on the Billboard charts - as did The Best Damned Thing producing the irrepressible Number One single 'Girlfriend' logging more than 202 million views on YouTube. Lavigne's 2011 full-length release, Goodbye Lullaby, featured the smash-hit singles 'What The Hell,' and 'Smile,' and her fifth studio album, Avril Lavigne, debuted at Number One in 22 countries and featured the Top 10 single in 44 countries, 'Here's To Never Growing Up' and the smash hit duet with Chad Kroeger, 'Let Me Go.'



Zach Katz, BMG U.S. President Repertoire & Marketing, said, "We are excited and proud to welcome Avril to the team at BMG. She is truly a rare talent with a highly accomplished career; uncompromising in her vision, an incomparable songwriter and performer, as well as a unique and real female force. Avril has always been a leader and a voice for her fans and generation - we look forward to furthering our collaboration."



Jon Cohen, BMG EVP Recorded Music, said, "Working with Avril has been and continues to be a real creative partnership for us all. As a songwriter and performer, you cannot deny her place in the musical landscape and we can't wait to introduce her new music to the world."



Outside the recording studio, Lavigne oversees her lifestyle apparel brand, Abbey Dawn and has released three fragrances, Forbidden Rose, Black Star, and Wild Rose. In 2010, she founded The Avril Lavigne Foundation, in support of children and youth living with serious illnesses or disabilities.



