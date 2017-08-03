Music Releases (more headlines) 03-08-2017 InnerCut Releases New Electronic Pop Remix Of Bearoid's "Enemy" Website: http://www.theplayground.co.uk

Having performed at Sónar Festival international (2015), the British Apolo Club (Barcelona) and the Spanish Razzmatazz Clubs (Barcelona), InnerCut has already reached over 1 million views on Youtube with support from major channels Trap Nation and Tasty. InnerCut will be performing at Primavera Sound Festival Barcelona in May 2017 alongside Aphex Twin, The XX, Flying Lotus and Glass Animals.



Based in Barcelona, the Catalan electronic music producer and DJ, InnerCut aka Adrià Domènech began producing electro house and dubstep in 2011, soon changing his style to incorporate hip-hop and chillout trends in his repertoire. He cites influences ranging from Shlohmo to Mura Masa, Flume and Point Point.



InnerCut attracted attention from around the world with just a few self-released tracks, most notably his track entitled “????” and his single “Anoia” released via Tasty which has racked over 400 thousand streams. His original track “Next Level” was co-produced by close friends BCN-LA based production duo BoxinBox & Lionsize, whose remixes of DJ Snake, Twenty One Pilots and others have garnered over one million plays on Soundcloud and received support from Skrillex, Jack Ü and Diplo. InnerCut is credited with a warm, well-crafted and current sound, combining neon synths and an openly pop vocation.



Despite its title, the track is remarkably friendly and accessible, an invitation to the intersection of fresh songwriting and tight production. Of his remix of “Enemy”, InnerCut says, ”This is the second chance I had to remix Bearoid. Back in 2015 I asked him to remix his track 'Weekends' this time it was the other way around. I made 2 versions, I wasn't sure how to approach it. I pitched down his vocal a little bit and this gave it a different feeling”.



Expect impending updates about InnerCut and his exciting upcoming remix of Bearoid's, “Enemy”.



InnerCut Upcoming Shows:

25th March - DJ Set - La Bastida (Igualada)

2 June - LIVE - Primavera Sound (Barcelona)

10th June - DJ Set - Kalypso Festi (Figueres)



InnerCut_pressshot.jpg



