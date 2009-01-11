MI2N
Music Events (more headlines) 04-17-2017

UG! Comedy Show!! Tuesday April 18th, 2017 Ed.

Website: http://ugcomedyshow.tumblr.com/
UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Tuesday April 18th, 2017 ed.

Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip NYC the East Village. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Now @ Exile Above 2A
Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James
TUESDAYS @ Exile Above 2A:
25 Ave A (Corner of 2nd st & Ave A)
Showtime: 8:00PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.
For info/reservations:212-505-2466
Via subway: F train to 2nd ave.

This Week’s Guests: (Tuesday April 18th, 2017 ed.):

El Santo Joe Rocha!
Maestro Loco Joe Dixon!
The Undertaker Matt Nedostup!
It’s El Guerrero Chewy May!
Gabe “The Hitman” Morales!
Anders “The Brain” Lee!
The Nature Boy Darryn Demario Smith!

Hosted By The Phenomenal Dan Goodman!
Featuring The American Bad Ass Todd Montesi!!
W/ Our Official Hype-Man/DJ Cactus Black himself Richard James!!!
#UGIT

http://www.youtube.com/MONTIKILLAVISION
http://ugcomedyshow.tumblr.com/
https://www.facebook.com/UGCOMEDYSHOW

