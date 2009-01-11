MI2N
Business News 04-17-2017

Stingray And Foxtel Extend Long-Term Distribution Agreement

Stingray Digital Group Inc., a leading business-to-business multiplatform music services provider, announced it has extended its exclusive distribution agreement with leading Australian pay TV provider, Foxtel.

Under the terms of the renewed agreement, Stingray - which acquired Digital Music Distribution Pty. Ltd. (DMD), one of Australia's most prominent digital music services providers, in December 2015 - will continue providing Foxtel with audio music channels on television in addition to new digital music services: the Stingray Music mobile app and web player, and background music for commercial clients (in-store music).


* Exclusive distribution agreement renewed for an additional five (5) years and three (3) months.
* In addition to the selection of audio music channels currently available on television, Foxtel residential subscribers will soon have access to the Stingray Music mobile app and web player.
* The Stingray Music mobile app and web player provide access to the same popular curated audio channels as are available on television.
* Through its commercial services division, Stingray Business, Stingray will provide Foxtel with background music services for commercial clients.

"We are extremely pleased with this expanded and renewed agreement which, in addition to consolidating our position in Australia as the top provider of digital music services for individuals and businesses, confirms our role as a strategic music partner for entertainment content providers," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "Today's announcement is a reflection of our commitment to the Australian market. We are happy to be working with Foxtel in our endeavor to bring the best curated music products to music fans in the region."

"Stingray's expertise in music content and delivery has become an integral part of Foxtel's industry leading entertainment offering," said Deanne Weir, Managing Director - Content Aggregation and Wholesale. "The addition of their digital music services for our residential and commercial customers adds even more value to a Foxtel subscription and helps us to effortlessly connect Australian's to the stories, and songs, they love."

