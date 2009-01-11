Business News (more headlines) 04-17-2017 Mercedes-Benz Canada Inks Deal With Live Nation Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with live entertainment leader Live Nation Canada. The three-pointed star brand will be highly visible at Live Nation Canada events across the country, striking a chord with Canadians by celebrating the power of music and live performance. Mercedes-Benz Canada is also introducing a unique concierge service for customers called Mercedes-Benz Star Access.



Through Mercedes-Benz Star Access, customers can reach a dedicated concierge who will personally assist with the purchase of tickets anytime between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET. The service is available to customers who have leased, financed or purchased a vehicle through the Mercedes-Benz Canada dealer network.



Through a separate program called Mercedes-Benz Star Access VIP, the Mercedes-Benz Canada dealer network will be able to create unique experiences for their customers at Live Nation Canada events across the country.



"We believe our customers deserve the best. It's what they expect from our vehicles and it's what we strive for in every customer interaction. Through this partnership, we can now facilitate access to the best live events in the country," said Brian D. Fulton, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. "Live music has the power to move people. We want to be a part of that fun and excitement."



The new partnership also includes visibility at Live Nation Canada events from coast to coast. On digital screens throughout concert venues, Mercedes-Benz will present concert-goers with a simple statement: "Be Moved", which will be complemented with a dynamic and layered creative that comes alive through a sound-wave animation.



"This partnership with Live Nation is about celebrating our passion for performance," said Virginie Aubert, Vice President of Marketing at Mercedes-Benz Canada. "‘Be Moved' plays on both the literal and figurative meaning of the word, making a bold statement about the Mercedes-Benz brand, while also extending an invitation for concert-goers to embrace, enjoy and be inspired by the live music experience."



"Live Nation and Mercedes-Benz are both brands that are passionate about performance. That passion has made us best-in-class in our respective fields and we're thrilled to now be working together," said John May, President, Media and Corporate Partnerships, Live Nation Canada.



