Heritage audio and entertainment solutions provider expands its presence in Nashville with addition of McKenna as Director, Strategic Partnerships



THIEL Audio Products LLC, the innovative technology and entertainment company celebrating its 40th year, has enlisted Elyse McKenna as Director, Strategic Partnerships. The audio and entertainment solutions provider widely known for its American-made loudspeakers, high-performance multi-room wireless systems, and the AURORA Nashville Studio, is expanding its presence in Nashville with the appointment of McKenna.



A music business start-up specialist whose impressive resume demonstrates a 14-year background as a business development catalyst at Crowdsurge, Songkick and Applauze, McKenna is looking forward to laying down roots at the premier entertainment technology company.



"I'm honored to lead strategic partnerships for a company with a foundation and legacy as extensive as THIEL," said McKenna. "It will be exciting to create innovative and forward-thinking partnerships that are mutually beneficial for the brand while serving the needs and goals of the industry and our partners as well."



McKenna will expand corporate partnership opportunities for THIEL Audio's product offerings in addition to AURORA Nashville's live weekly series and production services. McKenna joins the 14 person office headquartered in Music City, working with the team to expand the company's legacy brand.



"As the company prepares for explosive growth and we are ready to expand the reach of our brand," said THIEL CEO, Tom Malatesta,"I cannot think of a better person to lead the evangelization of our THIEL Audio and Aurora Nashville brands than Elyse."





