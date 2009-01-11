MI2N
Music Industry News Network
THURSDAY, APRIL 20TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Label News (more headlines) 04-17-2017

The Sweeplings Sign To Nettwerk

Bookmark and Share

Nettwerk is happy to announce the signing of folk/pop duo The Sweeplings to its label roster. The band is releasing a deluxe version of their critically acclaimed debut full-length Rise & Fall tomorrow (April 14), which features three previously unreleased tracks including an alternate version of their stand-out single "Hold Me." In anticipation of the deluxe release, The Sweeplings shared an official video for "Hold Me - Alternate Version" this week.

The Sweeplings self-released Rise & Fall in 2015, an album that is at once haunting and hopeful. Critics and fans alike were surprised to learn the duo had only been writing together for a year prior to the album's release. The story goes that Huntsville, AL-based singer/songwriter Whitney Dean discovered Spokane, WA-based singer/songwriter Cami Bradley when she was a contestant on America's Got Talent. After reaching out to her online, the pair eventually met and discovered their immediate and undeniable musical chemistry. Together, they create cinematic soundscapes, luring melodies and touching lyrics.

NPR Music noted, "[The Sweeplings] are making music that seems to contain decades of intimacy," while iTunes chose album track "Carry Me Home" as one of the Top 25 Songs Of 2015 in the Singer/Songwriter category. Meanwhile, Elmore called the songs on Rise & Fall "eerie yet beautiful," while PopDust called the album "a potent collection of narratives with gut-wrenching textures built on a foundation of powerful harmonies and sharp musicianship."

The Sweeplings also recently announced that they are participating in the annual Record Store Day Crawl in Seattle, WA on July 8, which is now sold-out.

www.thesweeplings.com | www.facebook.com/thesweeplingsmusic | http://twitter.com/thesweeplings

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Atlantic Starr CD Release Party And Celebration April 22, 2017

New Song Debuts For Coachella And The 420 Cannabis Craze

Stark Sound Lab Releases New Album 'Life & Times'

Mal Magneto Preps Release Of The LP 'Running Wit The Sun' With Appearance At Hollywood's ASCAP EXPO, CALI GOT SOUL!

The INTERNATIONAL BOOKING AGENTS DIRECTORY Has Just Been Released

Worldwide Premier Of Sylvia Bennett's New Album For You

Killer Tracks Launches New Production Music Label - ICON With 16 New Album Releases



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» RIAA Reports 2016 Year-End Music Industry Revenues
» James Gadson Adds Lauten Audio 'Series Black' To His Studio After Lauten Founder Flubs Famous Introduction
» TuneGO Inc. Launches Record Label TuneGO Music Group, Inc.
» "Here Comes The Rain" By Ric Zweig
» Google Play Music Launches First Original Podcast Series
» The Production Music Association Names Adam Taylor As Its New Chairman
» New Music Industry Social / Career / Connection Web Site
» CUT CONNEX URBAN MUSIC CONVENTION AND AWARD SHOW MAY 6th & 7th
» The Next Big Music Invasion Arrives From Portugal Via Leaky Sync And Idobi Network
» The GroovaLottos Sign With Wakeby Fire & Associates


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» A2LiVE Welcomes Eric Reithler-Barros As New Managing Director And CCO
» Jackson Wong Named As Managing Director Of Warner Music China
» Avex Group Rediscovers Mainland China Market
» Peermusic And Hamshore Tang Win Lawsuit Against Chinese Label YY
» Earl & The Steadies Sign With MusicDish For Representation In China
» Armada Night - China
» NYC's Chinese-American MC Bohan Phoenix Releases New EP 'JALA'
» Music Marketing Agency Syn Launches Beijing Office
» Warner/Chappell Production Music Promotes Aaron Gant To Senior Vice President Of Production
» World Blues & Roots Band Harper And Midwest Kind China Tour
» ASCAP Expands Asia-Pacific Strategy
» Why Do So Many Music Technology Startups Fail?

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.