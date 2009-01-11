Label News (more headlines) 04-17-2017 The Sweeplings Sign To Nettwerk

Nettwerk is happy to announce the signing of folk/pop duo The Sweeplings to its label roster. The band is releasing a deluxe version of their critically acclaimed debut full-length Rise & Fall tomorrow (April 14), which features three previously unreleased tracks including an alternate version of their stand-out single "Hold Me." In anticipation of the deluxe release, The Sweeplings shared an official video for "Hold Me - Alternate Version" this week.



The Sweeplings self-released Rise & Fall in 2015, an album that is at once haunting and hopeful. Critics and fans alike were surprised to learn the duo had only been writing together for a year prior to the album's release. The story goes that Huntsville, AL-based singer/songwriter Whitney Dean discovered Spokane, WA-based singer/songwriter Cami Bradley when she was a contestant on America's Got Talent. After reaching out to her online, the pair eventually met and discovered their immediate and undeniable musical chemistry. Together, they create cinematic soundscapes, luring melodies and touching lyrics.



NPR Music noted, "[The Sweeplings] are making music that seems to contain decades of intimacy," while iTunes chose album track "Carry Me Home" as one of the Top 25 Songs Of 2015 in the Singer/Songwriter category. Meanwhile, Elmore called the songs on Rise & Fall "eerie yet beautiful," while PopDust called the album "a potent collection of narratives with gut-wrenching textures built on a foundation of powerful harmonies and sharp musicianship."



The Sweeplings also recently announced that they are participating in the annual Record Store Day Crawl in Seattle, WA on July 8, which is now sold-out.



www.thesweeplings.com | www.facebook.com/thesweeplingsmusic | http://twitter.com/thesweeplings



