Music: http://youtu.be/4yGH39sv-Ec

The R.O.C Releases Music Video For "Digital Voodoo"

New Album Out Now Featuring R.A. The Rugged Man, Kuniva of D12, Twiztid, Kung Fu Vampire, Prozak, Jahred of (Hed)PE, and More



With his brand new solo album "Digital Voodoo" hitting stores and digital platforms today on Majik Ninja Entertainment, The R.O.C has released a brand new music video for the album's title track. The video can be viewed online at https://youtu.be/4yGH39sv-Ec and was directed by Josh Ulrich from Yadamedia.net in an industrial complex in Detroit, MI.



"Digital Voodoo" is the much-anticipated return of The R.O.C with production by work by The Deadbeatz and legendary hip-hop producer Michael "Seven" Summers. Joining The R.O.C to create his brand of "Digital Voodoo" The R.O.C. are special guests R.A. The Rugged Man, Kuniva of D12, Twiztid, Kung Fu Vampire, Prozak, Jahred of (Hed)PE, and the entire MNE roster.



Detroit emcee/producer The R.O.C's twisted raps have had a hand in shaping the horrorcore and Midwestern hip-hop scene as a whole. Bursting onto the scene as a founding member of the group House of Krazees with Monoxide and Jamie Madrox from Twiztid, The R.O.C's spellbinding beats helped pave the way fo what would become the horrorcore movement. When House of Krazees disbanded, The R.O.C. lived up to his "raps on contact" moniker with a series of solo album that hallucinogenic rhymes were a lyrical assault on listeners the second the beat hit their ear drum. The R.O.C. teamed up with Blaze Ya Dead Homie to create the duo Zodiac MPrint and released the astrology concept album "Ride the Stars" last year to critical acclaim.


