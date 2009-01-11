Music Releases (more headlines) 04-18-2017 Zenhiser Releases Catharsis Psytrance Sample Pack Website: http://www.zenhiser.com/catharsis-psytrance-sounds.html

Music: http://soundcloud.com/zenhiser-samples/catharsis-5gb-of-psytrance[...]

Rise above your musical platform and immerse yourself within the auditory elegance that is Catharsis. A truly refined Psytrance sample pack of alluring rhythms, pulsating synths, hypnotic basslines, expanding pads, outer worldly song starters and exemplary one shots. Paying tribute to Psytrance’s driving sound this trademark collection is designed to distribute a wealth of creativity for your future musical compositions.



Catharsis is divided into crucial sectors to influence your programming necessities, well developed song starters for all out Psytrance war, one shot drums for intricate drum programming, full mix loops for influential melody inspiration, selective individual loops for the ability to use as much or as little Psytrance mastery as you wish, synth one shots for an instantly recognisable sounds, FX to add the final sparkle to your mix and Midi to explode your production potential past limitless proportions. With over 5GB of creative content this sample pack takes Psytrance sounds & loops through the journey of it’s early roots to the more driven style that has spread across the globe today. A Psytrance sample library like this has been a long time coming and Zenhiser proudly tips it’s hat to the monstrous collection of 100% royalty free Psytrance sounds designed exclusively for you.



This transcendent sample collection comes with the hallowed Zenhiser license agreement offering royalty free use of the Psytrance sounds, all available in 24-Bit Wav with included Midi as standard. Zip files have been miraculously compressed to reduce download time. So what are you waiting for, grab Catharsis today and enjoy the all powerful Psytrance treasure chest of sacred sounds beckoning your use.





Drums - 01 Kicks - 20

Drums - 02 Hi Hats - 25

Drums - 03 Snares - 20

Drums - 04 Percussion - 30

Drums - 05 Crash - 05

Loops - Basslines - 25

Loops - Drum Beats - 75

Loops - Full Mix - 25

Loops - Music - 50

Loops - Synth - 50

Loops - Midi - 25

One Shots - Synths / FX - 50

Song Starters (Audio & Midi) - 05 (includes Basslines, Drums, Arps, Atmospheres, Pads, Synths, FX) - 71 back | top

