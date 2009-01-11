Tech News (more headlines) 04-18-2017 Token.FM, First Blockchain-Based Direct-to-Fan Music Platform, To Launch Initial Trial In May, Opens Series A Round Email: laurie@jaybirdcom.com

April 18, 2017 – Tokenly — a Blockchain solutions company specializing in practical business applications of Bitcoin, Blockchain, and tokens — will launch its initial trial of Blockchain-based music service token.FM in early May and open a Series A round. token.FM is a direct-to-fan platform, the first to leverage Blockchain technology to address existing media challenges and empower an exciting future of media distribution and fan relationships. Artists can take control of their pricing, distribution, and revenue splits for streaming and sales, with more than 20 times the earning potential of today’s “major” streaming platforms. token.FM also empowers innovative ways to collaborate with other artists and brands, to connect with fans directly on the platform, and to own those valuable relationships. Fans reap the exciting benefits of supporting artists directly, exclusive experiences, and true ownership (i.e. the ability to collect, buy, lend, and resell). Aside from streaming, an album could exist in limited volumes and provide access to exclusive artist chats or experiences, ticket or merchandise pre-sales, and even rental-earning potential.



“token.FM is all about deepening the relationship between artists and fans while restoring the sense of music ownership that has been largely missing from the digital music experience,” said Adam B. Levine, CEO of Tokenly. “Now, artists can fully control the distribution of their music and see exactly who their most devoted fans are, rewarding them with exclusive perks. Meanwhile, fans enjoy full ownership of the music they purchase and a closer relationship with their favorite artists and fellow music lovers. In the end, it’s all thanks to the power of the Blockchain, which we are thrilled to take beyond the stage of conception and concretely apply to direct-to-fan music sales for the very first time.”



Using token.FM, artists can easily tokenize any number of songs into a digital package and set exactly the terms they want for that release, including pricing and quantity for limited/exclusive releases. They can also attach additional perks such as access to private chats, merch discounts, VIP experiences, and more. Fans that purchase an album via the platform receive not only true ownership of that album (including the ability to sell, lend, or trade it) but also the respective perks associated with that package. Blockchain technology allows each sale to be identified directly with its owner (e.g. if someone is the fifth person to purchase an album, they will always own the fifth distribution of that album), allowing the music itself to serve as the key for access to exclusive on- and off-line opportunities with the artists they love. Media creators are reimbursed directly and transparently for all sales.



Singer/songwriter Tatiana Moroz is the first artist to utilize the token.FM platform, with her full catalog (including her latest album, Keep the Faith) available as both traditional MP3 downloads and “tokenized” albums. Those who purchase a tokenized album receive unlimited streaming rights to that album on token.FM as well as access to an exclusive chat room. Moroz has also created a “Super Tatiana Fan” token that provides access of all of her albums, allowing her to pre-sell albums or set up a backer subscription model. This Superfan token can provide access to a growing and changing library of media and perks over time. Those who do not wish to buy the album can stream its songs using token.FM’s jukebox-style credits. Depending on the artist’s preference, songs can be streamed for free, 2.5 credits (about 2.5 cents), or for another price set by the artist. Artists keep 80% of revenues, which combined with the jukebox model allows for 20 times more earnings than many other platforms.



“Using token.FM allows me to reward my fans for their goodwill and sharing, which in turn will help me win more fans as they become more engaged and spread the word to their friends,” said Moroz. “This is a great way to get all the benefits the Blockchain technology provides without requiring a deep understanding of Bitcoin or any of the administrative burden.”



For more information on token.FM or to pre-register for the service, visit www.token.fm. The platform will offer free plans for both artists and fans. Early pioneers that sign up will also be eligible for long-term perks and exclusives. token.FM is built with an “abstract away, opt-in approach,” so neither fans nor artists need Bitcoin or a Bitcoin wallet to enjoy core features.



About Tokenly

Tokenly is a Blockchain technology solutions company specializing in the design and development of practical business applications that leverage Blockchain and tokens. Tokenly solutions make it easy to implement Blockchain features and functionality with as much or as little abstraction for the end user as needed. Founded in November 2014 and based in Napa Valley, Tokenly has an established eCommerce platform, Crowdfunding solution, account management system, and Blockchain wallet. Tokenly’s objective is to build agnostic practical solutions and applications that can solve problems and empower new opportunities across many verticals by leveraging Blockchain and tokens. To date, Tokenly has developed solutions for eCommerce, crowdfunding, logistics, advertising, marijuana supply chain, gaming, media licensing, and others.



Tokenly is led by Founder and CEO Adam B. Levine, who is also the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Let’s Talk Bitcoin!, a publishing network that hosts podcasts, articles, and discussion forums featuring prominent cryptocurrency scholars and advocates. He also served as Chief Visionary Officer for cryptocurrency companies humint.is and Coinpowers.com. At Coinpowers, he helped develop singer/songwriter Tatiana Moroz’s Tatianacoin project, the first “Artist coins” to hit the market. Tokenly is further guided by Chief Strategy Officer Martin Rerak, a growing voice in the Blockchain ecosystem with more than a decade of experience in progressive leadership roles in the areas of strategic finance and operations at companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Alcon Laboratories (Novartis), Revera, Mentor Works Consulting, and private ventures in nootropics and renewable energy.



For more information on Tokenly, visit www.tokenly.com.



