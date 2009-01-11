Music Releases (more headlines) 04-18-2017 JoJax Voice Takes Over! Website: http://jjackso7.wix.com/jojax

As JoJax aims to take the music charts over in the next few months, you can hear the love and passion for his music by his words. But he has the one quality that many don't have, a great voice, great delivery, and good content. Longe can see JoJax doing very well and hope to see him on billboard one day. For more information on this artist, visits his social media and more below. Check out his videos as well. Always leave your feedback...



Iowa native JoJax has left the cornfields and small-town life behind for a new beginning in ‘The City of Angels.’ It’s a move that’s changed his life forever. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA—JoJax is raising the bar of the hip hop game, rapping about social issues rarely touched upon by other artists. It’s what truly sets him apart from the other hip-hop artists—both mainstream and underground.



“I’ve seen the other side of nothing. I’ve been to nothing. When I moved to California, I was sleeping in my car, and I didn't have any place to stay. I’ve seen so many different levels of life,” explained JoJax. “What would you do if your husband or wife had cancer? You don’t hear anyone rap about stuff like that. I look around me and I just see the things that are going on. These issues need to be addressed—school shootings, bullying.” Recently, JoJax released a new mixed tape titled Stick To The Script. Although the album touches on social issues, this talented rapper also has a few party songs, love songs, etc. to give his latest project variety.



“I have a song called Triple XL. It’s a song for the ladies,” explained JoJax. “I’m not going to go into the details because it’s sexually explicit, you know, but I think the title of the track says it all.” In a recent interview, JoJax explained how he came up with the mixed tape’s title. “When I was younger or would go through things in life, I felt like people were always trying to knock me off of my path of success. People always say ‘stay focused,’” explained JoJax. “I always say ‘stick to the script’ because once you do that and stick to your goals, nobody can knock you off your path.” Perhaps, one of the artist’s most profound tracks is Excel, a song about a 7-year-old girl named Alexis Goggins who was shot six times while trying to protect her mother from her ex-boyfriend. The story attracted the attention of the national media. “This was an amazing story. President Obama evened recognized Alexis at the White House. I saw the story on the news and it inspired me to write a song,” stated JoJax. “Miraculously, the little girl survived.” Jo Jax is currently in the studio working on his latest album. back | top

