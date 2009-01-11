MI2N
Music Industry News Network
THURSDAY, APRIL 20TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 04-18-2017

JoJax Voice Takes Over!

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://jjackso7.wix.com/jojax
As JoJax aims to take the music charts over in the next few months, you can hear the love and passion for his music by his words. But he has the one quality that many don't have, a great voice, great delivery, and good content. Longe can see JoJax doing very well and hope to see him on billboard one day. For more information on this artist, visits his social media and more below. Check out his videos as well. Always leave your feedback...

http://jjackso7.wix.com/jojax

https://twitter.com/JOJAX84

http://www.reverbnation.com/jojax

http://soundcloud.com/jo-jax

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpf3gW6NPWEJ1T6r9Ng0mvA

https://www.facebook.com/JoJaxMusic/

SNAP CHAT- JO JAX!!!!!!

IG-JOJAX319

Bio...

Iowa native JoJax has left the cornfields and small-town life behind for a new beginning in ‘The City of Angels.’ It’s a move that’s changed his life forever. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA—JoJax is raising the bar of the hip hop game, rapping about social issues rarely touched upon by other artists. It’s what truly sets him apart from the other hip-hop artists—both mainstream and underground.

“I’ve seen the other side of nothing. I’ve been to nothing. When I moved to California, I was sleeping in my car, and I didn't have any place to stay. I’ve seen so many different levels of life,” explained JoJax. “What would you do if your husband or wife had cancer? You don’t hear anyone rap about stuff like that. I look around me and I just see the things that are going on. These issues need to be addressed—school shootings, bullying.” Recently, JoJax released a new mixed tape titled Stick To The Script. Although the album touches on social issues, this talented rapper also has a few party songs, love songs, etc. to give his latest project variety.

“I have a song called Triple XL. It’s a song for the ladies,” explained JoJax. “I’m not going to go into the details because it’s sexually explicit, you know, but I think the title of the track says it all.” In a recent interview, JoJax explained how he came up with the mixed tape’s title. “When I was younger or would go through things in life, I felt like people were always trying to knock me off of my path of success. People always say ‘stay focused,’” explained JoJax. “I always say ‘stick to the script’ because once you do that and stick to your goals, nobody can knock you off your path.” Perhaps, one of the artist’s most profound tracks is Excel, a song about a 7-year-old girl named Alexis Goggins who was shot six times while trying to protect her mother from her ex-boyfriend. The story attracted the attention of the national media. “This was an amazing story. President Obama evened recognized Alexis at the White House. I saw the story on the news and it inspired me to write a song,” stated JoJax. “Miraculously, the little girl survived.” Jo Jax is currently in the studio working on his latest album.

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Atlantic Starr CD Release Party And Celebration April 22, 2017

New Song Debuts For Coachella And The 420 Cannabis Craze

Stark Sound Lab Releases New Album 'Life & Times'

Mal Magneto Preps Release Of The LP 'Running Wit The Sun' With Appearance At Hollywood's ASCAP EXPO, CALI GOT SOUL!

The INTERNATIONAL BOOKING AGENTS DIRECTORY Has Just Been Released

Worldwide Premier Of Sylvia Bennett's New Album For You

Killer Tracks Launches New Production Music Label - ICON With 16 New Album Releases



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» RIAA Reports 2016 Year-End Music Industry Revenues
» James Gadson Adds Lauten Audio 'Series Black' To His Studio After Lauten Founder Flubs Famous Introduction
» TuneGO Inc. Launches Record Label TuneGO Music Group, Inc.
» "Here Comes The Rain" By Ric Zweig
» Google Play Music Launches First Original Podcast Series
» The Production Music Association Names Adam Taylor As Its New Chairman
» New Music Industry Social / Career / Connection Web Site
» CUT CONNEX URBAN MUSIC CONVENTION AND AWARD SHOW MAY 6th & 7th
» The Next Big Music Invasion Arrives From Portugal Via Leaky Sync And Idobi Network
» The GroovaLottos Sign With Wakeby Fire & Associates


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» A2LiVE Welcomes Eric Reithler-Barros As New Managing Director And CCO
» Jackson Wong Named As Managing Director Of Warner Music China
» Avex Group Rediscovers Mainland China Market
» Peermusic And Hamshore Tang Win Lawsuit Against Chinese Label YY
» Earl & The Steadies Sign With MusicDish For Representation In China
» Armada Night - China
» NYC's Chinese-American MC Bohan Phoenix Releases New EP 'JALA'
» Music Marketing Agency Syn Launches Beijing Office
» Warner/Chappell Production Music Promotes Aaron Gant To Senior Vice President Of Production
» World Blues & Roots Band Harper And Midwest Kind China Tour
» ASCAP Expands Asia-Pacific Strategy
» Why Do So Many Music Technology Startups Fail?

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.