04-18-2017 NEIL NATHAN USES RAW WIT, COMIC BOOK ART AND RAUCOUS ROCK TO RAGE AGAINST AMERICAN OLIGARCHY IN THE TRUMP ERA ON HIS BLISTERING VIDEO 'I AIN'T NO COMPANY MAN'

Music: http://vimeo.com/210529968/f8c86bfceb



NYC singer-songwriter Neil Nathan (www.neilnathan.com) fuses satirical wit, comic book art and fiery rock energy on his explosive new video clip for “I Ain’t No Company Man,” (https://vimeo.com/210529968/f8c86bfceb) a raging manifesto against American Oligarchy and for-profit politics in the age of Trump.



Featuring stark black and white graphic novel styled images, the clip – whose musical track is from his critically acclaimed sophomore LP, Sweep The Nation – is a fierce indictment of the massive influence corporations and big money have on the U.S. government.



“I Ain’t No Company Man” wraps the artist’s compelling “power to the people” trilogy, which began with his Claymation music video for “Jumpstart” featuring President Obama’s twins (Hope and Change) drag racing Iranian President Ahmadinejad and Vladimir Putin. Huffington Post called it “a bizarre good time.” Neil followed with a clip for his scorching cover of Lou Reed’s “There is No Time,” premiered by The Vinyl District, who said, “Neil brings the rock on this one with a vitriolic lead vocal that lends itself well to Lou’s scathing socio-political critique.”



The clip for “I Ain’t No Company Man” is being released concurrently with Neil’s latest album, the heartfelt, acoustic driven ‘Flowers on the Moon.’ While that song is driven by a Queens of the Stone Age hard rock vibe and his low, growly vocals, his voice on the new collection has been compared to everyone from Cat Stevens, Neil Young, The Byrds and Seals & Crofts to Robert Plant, Flaming Lips, The Kinks, Band of Horses and My Morning Jacket.



Leading up to the release of the full-length album, Neil built intrigue and suspense by rolling out an A/B Side at a time via email to his ever-expanding fan mailing list. On the first one, he beautifully and whimsically described the overall vibe and thematic flow that evolved as the project took shape. “Life is short. Art is long. That about sums up the theme of my new record ‘Flowers on the Moon.’ The quote is attributed to Hippocrates, the father of medicine, and this record has been a kind of medicine for me, a healing meditation on the fleeting nature of life. While recording it, I lost my father, and it features a tune I wrote for him, ‘Diamond in the Sky.’ The theme of impermanence flows through each song: relationships, seasons, life, death.”

