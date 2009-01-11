MI2N
Music Industry News Network
THURSDAY, APRIL 20TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Video News (more headlines) 04-18-2017

NEIL NATHAN USES RAW WIT, COMIC BOOK ART AND RAUCOUS ROCK TO RAGE AGAINST AMERICAN OLIGARCHY IN THE TRUMP ERA ON HIS BLISTERING VIDEO ‘I AIN’T NO COMPANY MAN’

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://www.neilnathan.com/
Music: http://vimeo.com/210529968/f8c86bfceb

NYC singer-songwriter Neil Nathan (www.neilnathan.com) fuses satirical wit, comic book art and fiery rock energy on his explosive new video clip for “I Ain’t No Company Man,” (https://vimeo.com/210529968/f8c86bfceb) a raging manifesto against American Oligarchy and for-profit politics in the age of Trump.

Featuring stark black and white graphic novel styled images, the clip – whose musical track is from his critically acclaimed sophomore LP, Sweep The Nation – is a fierce indictment of the massive influence corporations and big money have on the U.S. government.

“I Ain’t No Company Man” wraps the artist’s compelling “power to the people” trilogy, which began with his Claymation music video for “Jumpstart” featuring President Obama’s twins (Hope and Change) drag racing Iranian President Ahmadinejad and Vladimir Putin. Huffington Post called it “a bizarre good time.” Neil followed with a clip for his scorching cover of Lou Reed’s “There is No Time,” premiered by The Vinyl District, who said, “Neil brings the rock on this one with a vitriolic lead vocal that lends itself well to Lou’s scathing socio-political critique.”

The clip for “I Ain’t No Company Man” is being released concurrently with Neil’s latest album, the heartfelt, acoustic driven ‘Flowers on the Moon.’ While that song is driven by a Queens of the Stone Age hard rock vibe and his low, growly vocals, his voice on the new collection has been compared to everyone from Cat Stevens, Neil Young, The Byrds and Seals & Crofts to Robert Plant, Flaming Lips, The Kinks, Band of Horses and My Morning Jacket.

Leading up to the release of the full-length album, Neil built intrigue and suspense by rolling out an A/B Side at a time via email to his ever-expanding fan mailing list. On the first one, he beautifully and whimsically described the overall vibe and thematic flow that evolved as the project took shape. “Life is short. Art is long. That about sums up the theme of my new record ‘Flowers on the Moon.’ The quote is attributed to Hippocrates, the father of medicine, and this record has been a kind of medicine for me, a healing meditation on the fleeting nature of life. While recording it, I lost my father, and it features a tune I wrote for him, ‘Diamond in the Sky.’ The theme of impermanence flows through each song: relationships, seasons, life, death.”

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Atlantic Starr CD Release Party And Celebration April 22, 2017

New Song Debuts For Coachella And The 420 Cannabis Craze

Stark Sound Lab Releases New Album 'Life & Times'

Mal Magneto Preps Release Of The LP 'Running Wit The Sun' With Appearance At Hollywood's ASCAP EXPO, CALI GOT SOUL!

The INTERNATIONAL BOOKING AGENTS DIRECTORY Has Just Been Released

Worldwide Premier Of Sylvia Bennett's New Album For You

Killer Tracks Launches New Production Music Label - ICON With 16 New Album Releases



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» RIAA Reports 2016 Year-End Music Industry Revenues
» James Gadson Adds Lauten Audio 'Series Black' To His Studio After Lauten Founder Flubs Famous Introduction
» TuneGO Inc. Launches Record Label TuneGO Music Group, Inc.
» "Here Comes The Rain" By Ric Zweig
» Google Play Music Launches First Original Podcast Series
» The Production Music Association Names Adam Taylor As Its New Chairman
» New Music Industry Social / Career / Connection Web Site
» CUT CONNEX URBAN MUSIC CONVENTION AND AWARD SHOW MAY 6th & 7th
» The Next Big Music Invasion Arrives From Portugal Via Leaky Sync And Idobi Network
» The GroovaLottos Sign With Wakeby Fire & Associates


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» A2LiVE Welcomes Eric Reithler-Barros As New Managing Director And CCO
» Jackson Wong Named As Managing Director Of Warner Music China
» Avex Group Rediscovers Mainland China Market
» Peermusic And Hamshore Tang Win Lawsuit Against Chinese Label YY
» Earl & The Steadies Sign With MusicDish For Representation In China
» Armada Night - China
» NYC's Chinese-American MC Bohan Phoenix Releases New EP 'JALA'
» Music Marketing Agency Syn Launches Beijing Office
» Warner/Chappell Production Music Promotes Aaron Gant To Senior Vice President Of Production
» World Blues & Roots Band Harper And Midwest Kind China Tour
» ASCAP Expands Asia-Pacific Strategy
» Why Do So Many Music Technology Startups Fail?

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.