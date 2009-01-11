MI2N
THURSDAY, APRIL 20TH
Web Events (more headlines) 04-18-2017

The Producer's Corner With Spud Too Tight Chops It Up On FB LIVE With Award Winning Producer/Engineer Asaf Fulks

Email: entertainmentpr.anders1@gmail.com
From the west coast to east, north and south on Tuesday April 18th at 5PM PST/7PM CST/8PM EST, take a moment and Call In to The Producer's Corner with Spud Too Tight -- FB Live show at 612-321-8734 and "chop it up" with Award Winning Producer/Songwriter/Engineer/Inventor/Author and Educator Asaf Fulks. He is founder of the OC Recording Company in Orange County, CA.

He received placements on feature films Adam Sandler's Chuck and Larry and Disney's Sorcerer's Apprentice. He composed scores for award winning films, radio shows and engineered for platinum and Grammy winning artists Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy, Tyga, Kendrick Lamar and others.

Asaf’s third album released in 2011, featured the hit song ‘Breakout’, which become the theme song for The LA Clippers and St. Louis Cardinals. The song was also featured on ESPN Capital One Bowl, Showtime's The Franchise and Oxygen's Bad Girls Club.

Asaf became a Grammy voting member; AES member, Avid Pro Tools / Waves certified and received his US Patent for Microphone Stand Technology. In 2012 The OC Recording Company won The OC Weekly's Best of Award--Best Recording Studio in Orange County! in 2014 OC Recording received Best Recording Studio in Santa Ana Award!

Asaf authored the book The Studio: Audio Engineering and Music Production Techniques. In 2013, after years of experience, he opened The OC Recording School: Audio Engineering and music Production Certificate Program, accredited by the NPSAG for The OC Recording School. He has mentored hundreds of students.

Some of his major credits include: C-Nice feat. G-Malone - "Say What You Want" (Music Production, Recording, Mixing & Mastering), The OC Recording Company,

Young Keno feat. Ya Boy, Tyga, and TK - "Tattoos and Jewelry Remix" (Recording, Mixing & Mastering), The OC Recording Company

Young Keno feat. Jim Jones - "Fast Life" (Mixing & Mastering), The OC Recording Company

Young Keno feat. Young Jeezy - "Ball Outrageous" (Recording, Mixing & Mastering), The OC Recording Company AND Young Keno feat. Lil Wayne and Lloyd - "Things U Do" (Recording, Mixing & Mastering), The OC Recording Company with a long list of others.

Asaf produced the song Get Down for Whosoever South which reached the Billboard Christian Rock charts! 2015 also marked OC Recording's 10 year anniversary.

He was named Now Hip Hop Magazine and thisis50.com 2016 Producer of the Year!

In 2017, he has continued to release his own music and the music of several other artists under The OC Recording Company label including Josh Robin and Ako. Ako's debut single NEVER GIVING UP ON LOVE ft. Lauaga Gauta has earned over 230k views on facebook.

Call Asaf and Music Producer Host Tech Innovator Spud Too Tight on FB LIVE CALL IN ON TUESDAY 4/18 AT 5PM PST 7PM CST AND 8PM EST 612-321-8734 - The Producer's Corner with Spud Too Tight FB LIVE!



