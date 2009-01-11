Music Releases (more headlines) 04-18-2017 COMMON KINGS RELEASE NEW VIDEO FOR "EVERYBODY WANTS TO FOOL THE WORLD"

Fresh off a sold-out headlining tour with ¡Mayday! from Strange Music, Orange County rock-reggae outfit the Common Kings have returned with a brand new video for “Everbody Wants To Fool The World” off their new album "Lost In Paradise". The video can be viewed online https://youtu.be/hOXoyx4qVZ0 and was shot in New York City on the Hudson River by director by Hagoth Aiono during the group's tour with Meghan Trainor.



The Common Kings released their debut album “Lost In Paradise” on February 3rd and fans and critics are loving the group’s Pacific Island sound. The album has debuted at #60 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, in addition to hitting #1 on the Reggae chart, and #2 on the Heatseekers chart. Tracks off the album like "Mary Wanna", "Everybody Wants to Fool The World" and the album's title-track continue to chart the Reggae Top Songs sales chart on iTunes. ThePier.org praised the album's eclectic sound, "While Common Kings have a couple of EP’s and plenty of song releases already under their belt, 'Lost in Paradise' is their debut full-length album and is their best work yet. This is a great debut from a group with massive potential for the future."



“Lost In Paradise” was released on Island Empire Records and features tracks co-written with producers Poo Bear, DJ Flict, Dwayne "Supa Dups" Chin-Quee, Jens Koerkemeier, Rami Jrade, and pop-superstar with Justin Bieber. The Common video for “Lost In Paradise” can be seen online at https://youtu.be/6GBBFXe22TQ and the album can be purchased online at http://flyt.it/CommonKings_LostInParadise.



Hailing from the South Pacific, and raised in Orange County, California, Common Kings’ style and music has simply been dubbed “Feel Good” music, and if you’ve ever been to one of their shows, you’ll know why. With the independent success of over 350,000 downloads of their EP’s and singles coupled together with performances around the world touring, Common Kings look to keep the momentum alive through the end of 2016. The band has been touring the globe supporting the likes of Justin Timberlake, Meghan Trainor, Sean Paul, Fifth Harmony, and CeeLo Green, and then carrying that energy over into their sold-out headlining tours.



WATCH VIDEO FOR "EVERYBODY WANTS TO FOOL THE WORLD" HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOXoyx4qVZ0&t=6s



