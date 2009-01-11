MI2N
Music Industry News Network
THURSDAY, APRIL 20TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 04-18-2017

COMMON KINGS RELEASE NEW VIDEO FOR "EVERYBODY WANTS TO FOOL THE WORLD"

Bookmark and Share
Music: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOXoyx4qVZ0&t=6s
For Immediate Release:

COMMON KINGS RELEASE NEW VIDEO FOR "EVERYBODY WANTS TO FOOL THE WORLD"
***

Fresh off a sold-out headlining tour with ¡Mayday! from Strange Music, Orange County rock-reggae outfit the Common Kings have returned with a brand new video for “Everbody Wants To Fool The World” off their new album "Lost In Paradise". The video can be viewed online https://youtu.be/hOXoyx4qVZ0 and was shot in New York City on the Hudson River by director by Hagoth Aiono during the group's tour with Meghan Trainor.

The Common Kings released their debut album “Lost In Paradise” on February 3rd and fans and critics are loving the group’s Pacific Island sound. The album has debuted at #60 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, in addition to hitting #1 on the Reggae chart, and #2 on the Heatseekers chart. Tracks off the album like "Mary Wanna", "Everybody Wants to Fool The World" and the album's title-track continue to chart the Reggae Top Songs sales chart on iTunes. ThePier.org praised the album's eclectic sound, "While Common Kings have a couple of EP’s and plenty of song releases already under their belt, 'Lost in Paradise' is their debut full-length album and is their best work yet. This is a great debut from a group with massive potential for the future."

“Lost In Paradise” was released on Island Empire Records and features tracks co-written with producers Poo Bear, DJ Flict, Dwayne "Supa Dups" Chin-Quee, Jens Koerkemeier, Rami Jrade, and pop-superstar with Justin Bieber. The Common video for “Lost In Paradise” can be seen online at https://youtu.be/6GBBFXe22TQ and the album can be purchased online at http://flyt.it/CommonKings_LostInParadise.

Hailing from the South Pacific, and raised in Orange County, California, Common Kings’ style and music has simply been dubbed “Feel Good” music, and if you’ve ever been to one of their shows, you’ll know why. With the independent success of over 350,000 downloads of their EP’s and singles coupled together with performances around the world touring, Common Kings look to keep the momentum alive through the end of 2016. The band has been touring the globe supporting the likes of Justin Timberlake, Meghan Trainor, Sean Paul, Fifth Harmony, and CeeLo Green, and then carrying that energy over into their sold-out headlining tours.

WATCH VIDEO FOR "EVERYBODY WANTS TO FOOL THE WORLD" HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOXoyx4qVZ0&t=6s

###

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Atlantic Starr CD Release Party And Celebration April 22, 2017

New Song Debuts For Coachella And The 420 Cannabis Craze

Stark Sound Lab Releases New Album 'Life & Times'

Mal Magneto Preps Release Of The LP 'Running Wit The Sun' With Appearance At Hollywood's ASCAP EXPO, CALI GOT SOUL!

The INTERNATIONAL BOOKING AGENTS DIRECTORY Has Just Been Released

Worldwide Premier Of Sylvia Bennett's New Album For You

Killer Tracks Launches New Production Music Label - ICON With 16 New Album Releases



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» RIAA Reports 2016 Year-End Music Industry Revenues
» James Gadson Adds Lauten Audio 'Series Black' To His Studio After Lauten Founder Flubs Famous Introduction
» TuneGO Inc. Launches Record Label TuneGO Music Group, Inc.
» "Here Comes The Rain" By Ric Zweig
» Google Play Music Launches First Original Podcast Series
» The Production Music Association Names Adam Taylor As Its New Chairman
» New Music Industry Social / Career / Connection Web Site
» CUT CONNEX URBAN MUSIC CONVENTION AND AWARD SHOW MAY 6th & 7th
» The Next Big Music Invasion Arrives From Portugal Via Leaky Sync And Idobi Network
» The GroovaLottos Sign With Wakeby Fire & Associates


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» A2LiVE Welcomes Eric Reithler-Barros As New Managing Director And CCO
» Jackson Wong Named As Managing Director Of Warner Music China
» Avex Group Rediscovers Mainland China Market
» Peermusic And Hamshore Tang Win Lawsuit Against Chinese Label YY
» Earl & The Steadies Sign With MusicDish For Representation In China
» Armada Night - China
» NYC's Chinese-American MC Bohan Phoenix Releases New EP 'JALA'
» Music Marketing Agency Syn Launches Beijing Office
» Warner/Chappell Production Music Promotes Aaron Gant To Senior Vice President Of Production
» World Blues & Roots Band Harper And Midwest Kind China Tour
» ASCAP Expands Asia-Pacific Strategy
» Why Do So Many Music Technology Startups Fail?

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.