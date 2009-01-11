Business News (more headlines) 04-18-2017 ProCo Sound Showcases AOC And DOC Interfacing Products At NAB 2017 Website: http://www.procosound.com/

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 18, 2017 - ProCo Sound, an RHC Audio brand, will feature its latest series of Analog over Category Cabling (AOC) and DMX over Category Cabling (DOC) at NAB 2017 (Booth C1150). Both AOC and DOC product ranges help to streamline audio setups by reducing signal degradation and setup time when working with longer cable runs.



The Analog over Category Cabling (AOC) allows users to run between one and four channels of analog audio up to 3,000 feet. It is available in XLR male and female versions with four channels of audio to two-foot fan break outs, as well as 1/4-inch TRS with four channels of audio to two-foot fan break outs. All variations run into an individual Neutrik EtherCON connector. The AOC cables allow for quick setup and longer runs with less signal degradation than conventional analog wire.



The DMX over Category Cabling (DOC) converts up to four DMX lines into a single Neutrik EtherCON connector. Cables are available in two, three and four universe breakout fans. All of the DOC cables are compatible with the DMX 4U-BI-6 and DMX 4U-BO-6 Break In/Out Boxes, which can be used for in- or out-breaks in DMX 2, 3 or 4 universes over long-distance CAT6(5e) cable runs and are available with either an eyelet or truss-clamp option.



"Our AOC and DOC cables present numerous ways for users to arrange their audio setups," says Darius Seabaugh, vice president of marketing for RHC Audio. "Both products let techs use less cables when creating longer cable runs. Our goal is to always give assurance to our customers on the reliability and durability of our products."



Both the AOC and DOC cables are now shipping to consumers worldwide. For more information about ProCo Sound, please visit: www.procosound.com.



About RHC Audio

About RHC Audio

RHC Audio, located in Jackson, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers of audio, video, home theater, data and telecommunications interfacing products. Comprising RapcoHorizon, ProCo, RAT, RoadHog and StageMASTER, each RHC Audio brand has developed a reputation in many industries for reliability, and superior sound performance. Used worldwide by concert touring sound companies, video and sound contractors, recording studios, system integrators, audiophiles and musicians, the company's products provide optimal flexibility and premium performance. RHC Audio also has a state-of-the-art Custom Shop to modify existing products or build new devices to meet any need.


