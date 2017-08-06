MI2N
Influencer and Media Agency, House of M (HouseofM.info), is seeking music submissions in various styles for placement in upcoming media projects and campaigns. All genres encouraged to apply, placements are non-exclusive and payments vary per campaign and musician engagement needs.

"This is a perfect opportunity for emerging talent seeking increased momentum to partner with brands, outlets and influencers in a really unique and powerful way," CEO and House of M Founder Melissa Broadway explains. The influencer and mission driven focused company identify themselves as a "label," offering clients various platforms and spaces of support, similar to a record label of the '90s.

"Our goal is to build amazing brands via partnerships and interesting experiences, and assist today's "rockstars" i.e. entrepreneurs, as they navigate new growth and opportunities to monetize and accelerate their visibility.

Music is welcomed from June 8th - August 1st, 2017. Chosen participants will be announced October 1st, 2017. Entry is free.

For more information or to submit your music, please email partner@houseofm.info.

