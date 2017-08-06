MI2N
Clyde P Releases New Track ‘Feel Good’

Website: http://www.static-music.co.uk
Music: http://soundcloud.com/staticmusiclabel/clyde-p-feel-good-feat-sergy
Recently regarded as one of France’s best kept secrets, Clyde P is breaking through the charts with his floor-friendly hits. Clyde is one of the most hotly tipped DJ’s and producers in the French house scene right now, which is sure to make him feel good! His new single sees him make his Static Music debut - 'Feel Good' is a jaunty track with a summer vibe, a groovy rhythm and a soulful vocal, accompanied by a tech house beat to make you move your feet and feel good on the dance floor!

Clyde P 'Feel Good' is available now from all digital stores; including iTunes, Beatport, Traxsource, Google and Spotify.

