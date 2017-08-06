MI2N
Label News (more headlines) 06-08-2017

Killer Tracks Launches GUM Tapes

Website: http://www.killertracks.com
Music: http://www.killertracks.com/#!/Latest_News/Gum_Tapes.aspx
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Killer Tracks, a premiere source for pre-cleared production music, announces GUM Tapes, a new label developed by Paris-based Green United Music. The initial release includes 11 albums of newly-produced, never-before-available tracks created for film, television and advertising by some of Europe's hottest composers. All are available immediately for licensing and sync exclusively through Killer Tracks. GUM Tracks plans to release five additional albums of fresh sounding tracks every month.

With studios in Paris, London and Shanghai, Green United Music has created music for some of the world's best-known brands, including Peugeot, Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Nike, Levi's, Vodafone, Samsung and L'Oréal. "We've been fans of the GUM team for years," said Killer Tracks Director of Marketing Andrew Donahue. "They produce multi-awarding winning, high quality work that is consistently fresh, authentic and on target with the needs of the market. We're very impressed with their new work and excited to introduce it to the North American market."

Produced by veteran GUM producers François Nguyen and Etienne Colin, the first 11 GUM Tapes releases draw on the incredible scope of the company's artistry. An ingenious synthesis of the contemporary and the classic, the collection spans a range of advertising, cinema and trailer genres with tracks that are touching, emotional, dramatic, catchy and intelligent...sometimes all at the same time.

All 11 GUM Tapes releases are available now on the Killer Tracks site.

About Killer Tracks
Killer Tracks is a global source for pre-cleared music for film, television, advertising and interactive media. With more than 2,800 active albums from 39 global libraries, the Killer Tracks catalog spans every genre and features original works from some of the music industry's most innovative composers, artists and producers. The premium catalog is continuously enhanced with exclusive recordings and new music updates. Friendly, knowledgeable support is always available through a dedicated team of music search specialists and licensing experts. When music matters, rely on the production music experts at Killer Tracks.

For more information, visit www.killertracks.com or follow @killertracks on Twitter and Instagram.

