MONDAY, JUNE 19TH
Radio News 06-09-2017

Justtrack The Leader In Media Monitoring

Media monitoring is the activity of monitoring the output of the print, online and broadcast media. Media monitoring can be conducted for a variety of reasons.

Tracking and media monitoring has become a necessity for all businesses whether small or big. Media monitoring is playing a crucial role in communication strategy in every field. Companies are diverting their attention towards smaller cities in addition to metros. Small markets give a major share of profit. ‘Just track’, has been helping its customers in media monitoring and tracking for 6 years. In view of the changes and commercial position in smaller markets, In Small cities ‘Just track’ strengthen its presence.

‘Just track’ is working in 5 metros and 35 cities in 14 states. The network of ‘Just track’ includes a number of cities, making it the strongest network on ground. A team of 75+ professionals provides its customers 24X7 services through 16 TV channels, more than 150 online portals and blogs, more than 476 e-papers, more than 60 newspapers and business magazines being published from 35 cities of 14 states.

With more than 550 publications, 150 India specific websites and 16 news channels, we at present keep an eye on more than 750 companies, 136 industries and government policies and news and provide regular update at 7 AM. We give users a special log in ID and password on our portal so as to enable them download and share media articles for analysis with their stakeholders. Here they get a database of more than 10, 00,000 articles on leading corporate houses, industries and government policies.

Just track now serves a number of industries including Public relations, Marketing, Research and development, government, non-profit, fortune 1000 companies and provides customers the analysis of their media coverage and PR activities in a user-friendly interface. Our ever increasing source list and flexible media monitoring package enables ‘Just track’ to work for all budgets. Through software and technology, we provide services for every customer according to their requirements and goals .

Mr. Atul Malikram says, “Today only media coverage isn’t sufficient, but the information of your competitors and analysis of your PR activities is also necessary. Efficient implementation of your strategies requires you to know which plans your competitors are working on. Media monitoring helps you analyse your strategies as well as updates you about the challenges and the most appropriate time to implement your plans. I’m happy that we have the strongest network for media monitoring providing services from even small cities. ‘Just track’ provides media updates 24X7.”


For more details,please contact
Ujjain Singh
9755002823
breakfastnews@pr24x7.com

