Music Releases (more headlines) 06-09-2017 Cynthia Haring & World Nation Celebrate Top-10 Debut On Billboard Heatseeker West North Central Regional Music Chart With New Album Entitled ”Walking In A Memory” In At #6

Email: cynthia@worldnationgroup.com

Website: http://www.worldnationgroup.com/

Music: http://soundcloud.com/cynthiaharingfl/07-sukiyaki/s-RtZV2

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Tampa Bay, FL (June 9, 2017) -- Cynthia Haring and World Nation Music Group celebrate their debut appearance on the Billboard Heatseeker West North Central Regional Music Chart at #6 (for the week of June 17, 2017) with "Walking in a Memory," a collection of 13 nostalgia songs showcasing 90 years of doo wop, pop, soul and swing. "Walking in a Memory," the third album release by Cynthia Haring & World Nation, highlights songs from the 1920s to the present and includes performances by kids, teens, young adults, and guest musicians from Iowa, Illinois, Arizona, California, and Florida. This is Cynthia Haring & World Nation’s first time entering Billboard Magazine's prestigious music charts, and they do so in their first week of release. "Walking in a Memory" was self-produced by Cynthia Haring and Katia Valdeos, recorded and mixed by Tom Morris, and engineered by Charles Glenn, Tom Morris, Barry Paul, Bobby Pedersen, Eddie Perez, Surendra Ramdehal, Keith Rouster, and Trammell Starks, with assistance from Andrew Boullianne and John Trottnow. "Walking in a Memory" was mastered at Raveolution Studios in India. The album was released on Cynthia Haring's own World Nation Records.



”This is huge for us,” says Haring. ”Katia and I woke up in complete surprise and real joy when we learned that our new album made the Top-10 on a Billboard Heatseeker regional chart. After a lifetime of living and breathing music, it feels like a fresh wind lifting us higher.”



"Walking in a Memory" is a musical journey with songs from nearly every decade over the past 90 years. It takes listeners through the musical worlds of Cynthia Haring & World Nation’s oldest song, "Ma, He's Making Eyes at Me" (1921), the World War II classic, "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" (1941), the ever-popular "Sukiyaki" (1961), the sweetly tender, "Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel" (1976), the pop song, "Love Somebody" (2013) and original songs "Sweetie Pie" and the album theme song ”Walking in a Memory.”



”Everyone at World Nation grew up listening to the music that our parents and grandparents loved,” says co-producer Katia Valdeos. ”Our musical goal is to find ways to make these old songs new.”



What better way to bring the newness of these classic timeless hits to the younger generations than by featuring the recording of young voices. Young singers on "Walking in a Memory" include Tad Andris ("Ma"), Lexi Burkley ("Heaven"), Caitlin Matthews ("Sukiyaki"), Marcos Trujillo ("Love Somebody"), and Madison Dedcovich and Savannah Meier ("Beautiful Baby"). Some industry pros also highlight the album, specifically Lettrice Lawrence ("When the Saints Go Marching In") and Richie Merritt of the original Marcels and Steve Horn ("Come Go With Me").



CYNTHIA HARING & WORLD NATION - "Walking in a Memory"

Label: World Nation Records

Release Date: Friday, May 26, 2017



1) "Life Could Be a Dream" (aka "Sh-Boom)

2) "Heaven Must Be Missing and Angel"

3) "So Much in Love"

4) "You Must Have Been a Beautiful Baby"

5) "Walking In A Memory"

6) "Ma, He's Making Eyes at Me"

7) "Sukiyaki"

8) "Silhouettes"

9) "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy"

10) "Come Go with Me"

11) "When the Saints Go Marching In"

12) "Sweetie Pie"

13) "Love Somebody"



"Walking in a Memory" is available online at CDBaby.com or at Cynthia Haring & World Nation live shows.



View Cynthia Haring & World Nation online at:

http://www.worldnationgroup.com/



For more information, contact:

Cynthia Haring

WORLD NATION RECORDS

Phone: 352-238-4217

E-mail: cynthia@worldnationgroup.com



# # # back | top

