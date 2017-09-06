MI2N
Music Industry News Network
MONDAY, JUNE 19TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 06-09-2017

Cynthia Haring & World Nation Celebrate Top-10 Debut On Billboard Heatseeker West North Central Regional Music Chart With New Album Entitled ”Walking In A Memory” In At #6

Bookmark and Share
Email: cynthia@worldnationgroup.com
Website: http://www.worldnationgroup.com/
Music: http://soundcloud.com/cynthiaharingfl/07-sukiyaki/s-RtZV2
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tampa Bay, FL (June 9, 2017) -- Cynthia Haring and World Nation Music Group celebrate their debut appearance on the Billboard Heatseeker West North Central Regional Music Chart at #6 (for the week of June 17, 2017) with "Walking in a Memory," a collection of 13 nostalgia songs showcasing 90 years of doo wop, pop, soul and swing. "Walking in a Memory," the third album release by Cynthia Haring & World Nation, highlights songs from the 1920s to the present and includes performances by kids, teens, young adults, and guest musicians from Iowa, Illinois, Arizona, California, and Florida. This is Cynthia Haring & World Nation’s first time entering Billboard Magazine's prestigious music charts, and they do so in their first week of release. "Walking in a Memory" was self-produced by Cynthia Haring and Katia Valdeos, recorded and mixed by Tom Morris, and engineered by Charles Glenn, Tom Morris, Barry Paul, Bobby Pedersen, Eddie Perez, Surendra Ramdehal, Keith Rouster, and Trammell Starks, with assistance from Andrew Boullianne and John Trottnow. "Walking in a Memory" was mastered at Raveolution Studios in India. The album was released on Cynthia Haring's own World Nation Records.

”This is huge for us,” says Haring. ”Katia and I woke up in complete surprise and real joy when we learned that our new album made the Top-10 on a Billboard Heatseeker regional chart. After a lifetime of living and breathing music, it feels like a fresh wind lifting us higher.”

"Walking in a Memory" is a musical journey with songs from nearly every decade over the past 90 years. It takes listeners through the musical worlds of Cynthia Haring & World Nation’s oldest song, "Ma, He's Making Eyes at Me" (1921), the World War II classic, "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" (1941), the ever-popular "Sukiyaki" (1961), the sweetly tender, "Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel" (1976), the pop song, "Love Somebody" (2013) and original songs "Sweetie Pie" and the album theme song ”Walking in a Memory.”

”Everyone at World Nation grew up listening to the music that our parents and grandparents loved,” says co-producer Katia Valdeos. ”Our musical goal is to find ways to make these old songs new.”

What better way to bring the newness of these classic timeless hits to the younger generations than by featuring the recording of young voices. Young singers on "Walking in a Memory" include Tad Andris ("Ma"), Lexi Burkley ("Heaven"), Caitlin Matthews ("Sukiyaki"), Marcos Trujillo ("Love Somebody"), and Madison Dedcovich and Savannah Meier ("Beautiful Baby"). Some industry pros also highlight the album, specifically Lettrice Lawrence ("When the Saints Go Marching In") and Richie Merritt of the original Marcels and Steve Horn ("Come Go With Me").

CYNTHIA HARING & WORLD NATION - "Walking in a Memory"
Label: World Nation Records
Release Date: Friday, May 26, 2017

1) "Life Could Be a Dream" (aka "Sh-Boom)
2) "Heaven Must Be Missing and Angel"
3) "So Much in Love"
4) "You Must Have Been a Beautiful Baby"
5) "Walking In A Memory"
6) "Ma, He's Making Eyes at Me"
7) "Sukiyaki"
8) "Silhouettes"
9) "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy"
10) "Come Go with Me"
11) "When the Saints Go Marching In"
12) "Sweetie Pie"
13) "Love Somebody"

"Walking in a Memory" is available online at CDBaby.com or at Cynthia Haring & World Nation live shows.

View Cynthia Haring & World Nation online at:
http://www.worldnationgroup.com/

For more information, contact:
Cynthia Haring
WORLD NATION RECORDS
Phone: 352-238-4217
E-mail: cynthia@worldnationgroup.com

# # #

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

First Acts For ADE LIVE Announced: Hercules & Love Affair, Fatima Yamaha, Anna Of The North, Phlake, Vessels And More

Gospel Blues Singer/Songwriter, Kimberlee M. Leber, Reveals How To 'Fight The Good Fight Of Faith' In Her New Music Video

IndieNinja, An Artist Services Marketplace, Launches At A2IM Indie Week In NYC

Houston-Based Rapper Vile Intentionz And Guitar Instrumentalist Seismic Anamoly Release Their Latest Thought-Provoking Single "Solidz N Stripez"

'Where Is Your Heart?' From Award-Winning Album 'Pop' Released By NYC-Based Young Pals Music

Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack

GrooveShine New Album - So Cal Acoustic Funk Reggae & Instrumentals



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» Merlin Member Survey 2017
» Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack
» Killer Tracks Launches GUM Tapes
» MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"
» Edison Research: Broadcast Radio Controls More Than Three-Fifths Of Canadian Listening
» China Music Licensing Pioneer Mathew Daniel Moves To NetEase Cloud Music
» IndieNinja, An Artist Services Marketplace, Launches At A2IM Indie Week In NYC
» THE BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC KICKS OFF A SUMMER OF PERFORMANCES, CAMPS AND WORKSHOPS
» Suzann Christine's New Single "Dope Queen"
» Legendary Musician Proud To Be Named New Animals Asia Ambassador


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Longtail Music Provides An Alternative To The On-Demand Algorithm
» Magna Entertainment Invests In Rock Icon Label Loud & Proud Records
» Analysis Of Merlin's Revenue Distributions
» Rockwood Music Hall First Virtualized Venue To Livestream Concerts In VR
» Vivid Seats Reveals Summer Concert Pricing Preview
» Nick Brodeur Wins Studio Package From ReverbNation
» The Changing Face Of China's Music Market
» China Music Licensing Pioneer Mathew Daniel Moves To NetEase Cloud Music
» MusicDish Music Video Review: "CPR (Start Again)" By Metaract
» IndieNinja Launches At A2IM Indie Week In NYC
» Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack
» Deadline Looms - The 22nd Annual USA Songwriting Competition

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.