MI2N
Music Industry News Network
MONDAY, JUNE 19TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 06-09-2017

Country Singer Jessica Rose Releases New EP 'Wild Hearts'

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://indiemusicnewsworldwide.wordpress.com
The country singer known as Jessica Rose has released her latest EP album, “Wild Hearts.” The EP contains five original tracks for an approximate total listening time of 15 minutes. It has been proudly published on the Jessica Rose Records independent music label without the direction of the corporate music industry. Fiery, contemporary, and blending pop hooks with traditional country themes, “Wild Hearts” is a country record that proves Jessica Rose means business.

Nashville, TN's Jessica Rose cites as main artistic influences 21st Century titans such as Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and Sugarland. As might be implied, her own music stands on the cutting edge of the country genre, less Reba McEntire and more Alison Krauss, making it ripe for play on modern radio and at country music joints around the world.

Speaking of the themes of her new album, Rose writes, “I always try to bring fun and happiness to my fans. I wanted 'Wild Hearts' to be a feel-good EP. I want people to have fun and enjoy life, and I think 'Wild Hearts' sets a great example.”

Most country fans will know Jessica Rose from her appearance on American Idol's 12th season, a show which regularly informs and produces the country music stars of tomorrow, Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson themselves being winners of the program. But Rose is also notable for having been named a Country Music Association Emerging Artist of 2017. She will be featured at this year's CMA Music Festival in Nashville, TN June 8th-11th.

She is the winner of the 2017 WSM Roadshow competition founded and conducted by the Grand Ole Opry and WSM 650 AM. Jessica Rose can also be heard playing the 10-Minute Tune on Nash FM's America's Morning Show with Ty, Kelly and Chuck. She is a regular performer at Bridgestone Arena for Nashville Predators games on the Puckett's Stage and at the Lexus Lounge.

“It's one of my favorite gigs,” Rose says, “because I feel the Nashville spirit.”

Jessica Rose is a regular name at many famed Nashville venues including Tootsie's World Famous Orchid Lounge, the Blue Bird Cafe, the Stage, Big Shotz, and others.

Rose's representation writes that “In meeting so many amazing people along her journey, in the industry, or new fans, which are now friends as well, Jessica would like to say thank you for all the continued love and support.”

“Wild Hearts” by Jessica Rose is available online worldwide from over 700 quality digital music retailers now.

-S. McCauley
Lead Press Release Writer
www.MondoTunes.com

“Wild Hearts” by Jessica Rose –

https://www.amazon.com/Wild-Hearts-Jessica-Rose/dp/B072FVRFQ9/

Official Jessica Rose Website –

http://RealJessicaRose.com

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

First Acts For ADE LIVE Announced: Hercules & Love Affair, Fatima Yamaha, Anna Of The North, Phlake, Vessels And More

Gospel Blues Singer/Songwriter, Kimberlee M. Leber, Reveals How To 'Fight The Good Fight Of Faith' In Her New Music Video

IndieNinja, An Artist Services Marketplace, Launches At A2IM Indie Week In NYC

Houston-Based Rapper Vile Intentionz And Guitar Instrumentalist Seismic Anamoly Release Their Latest Thought-Provoking Single "Solidz N Stripez"

'Where Is Your Heart?' From Award-Winning Album 'Pop' Released By NYC-Based Young Pals Music

Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack

GrooveShine New Album - So Cal Acoustic Funk Reggae & Instrumentals



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» Merlin Member Survey 2017
» Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack
» Killer Tracks Launches GUM Tapes
» MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"
» Edison Research: Broadcast Radio Controls More Than Three-Fifths Of Canadian Listening
» China Music Licensing Pioneer Mathew Daniel Moves To NetEase Cloud Music
» IndieNinja, An Artist Services Marketplace, Launches At A2IM Indie Week In NYC
» THE BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC KICKS OFF A SUMMER OF PERFORMANCES, CAMPS AND WORKSHOPS
» Suzann Christine's New Single "Dope Queen"
» Legendary Musician Proud To Be Named New Animals Asia Ambassador


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Longtail Music Provides An Alternative To The On-Demand Algorithm
» Magna Entertainment Invests In Rock Icon Label Loud & Proud Records
» Analysis Of Merlin's Revenue Distributions
» Rockwood Music Hall First Virtualized Venue To Livestream Concerts In VR
» Vivid Seats Reveals Summer Concert Pricing Preview
» Nick Brodeur Wins Studio Package From ReverbNation
» The Changing Face Of China's Music Market
» China Music Licensing Pioneer Mathew Daniel Moves To NetEase Cloud Music
» MusicDish Music Video Review: "CPR (Start Again)" By Metaract
» IndieNinja Launches At A2IM Indie Week In NYC
» Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack
» Deadline Looms - The 22nd Annual USA Songwriting Competition

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.