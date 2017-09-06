Music Releases (more headlines) 06-09-2017 Oregon Reggae Legends INDUBIOUS To Release New Full Length Album FROM ZERO Email: glassonyonpr@gmail.com

Portland, OR - The story of INDUBIOUS is not for the faint of heart. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, INDUBIOUS was forged in the fires of pain and destruction. Evton and Skip, brothers and bandmates born with Cystic Fibrosis and convinced by doctors of their impending death from an early age, have emerged as a powerful force for change and the future of conscious music. Their new album FROM ZERO, which releases in stores and online worldwide July 1, 2017, features legendary guest artists including Dancehall icon Sizzla, Vaughn Benjamin (formally of Midnite and Akae Beka), and Reggae/R&B singer Zahira Soul. FROM ZERO is a mix of conscious Dancehall and Roots Reggae with top level production. All songs were written, produced, and engineered by INDUBIOUS, and released on their own label Righteous Sound Productions.



Based out of Southern Oregon, INDUBIOUS has released three albums over the past few years, including Wake The Lion which was produced by EDM/Dub/Reggae pioneer Gaudi. FROM ZERO was produced and recorded entirely by Evton and Skip, and it shows amazing growth in terms of their sound and production, while keeping focus on their reggae roots. The new album spans genres including Dancehall, Roots Reggae, Electronica, and even Alt-Pop, while highlighting the conscious and uplifting messages the band has become known for.



INDUBIOUS has performed worldwide on international tours and at many prestigious festivals including Wakarusa, Gathering Of The Vibes, Reggae On The River, Sulafest in India, Sierra Nevada World Music Festival, California Roots Festival, Beloved, Britt Festivals, The Oregon Country Faire, Reggae In The Hills, Northwest World Reggae Festival, Earthdance, Gaia Festival, plus club and concert hall tours from Seattle to San Diego. They have shared the stage and toured with many influential names such as Black Uhuru, Matisyahu, Blondie, Michael Franti, Stephen Marley, Rebelution, Junior Reid, and Pato Banton, to name a few.



Armed with impressive instrumental skill, powerful harmonies, and an electrifying stage presence, INDUBIOUS is destined to change the face of music. They have developed a steadily rising reputation as ambassadors of the West Coast Reggae movement. Leaving audiences stunned and amazed whilst shattering any preconceived notions of genre and style, they recruit fans from all walks of life, affectionately called “Indubians.” Their only choice has always been mind over matter, and time has proven that their unbending positive outlook, combined with an inspiring message of love and hope, has not only helped them overcome personal hardship (Evton received a double lung transplant in 2011 resulting in a full recovery), but catapulted their music onto the world stage with an unstoppable momentum.



The widely acclaimed INDUBIOUS album Wake The Lion received featured placement on Beatport, iTunes, Amazon, and numerous media outlets. Indubious' unique sound was brought vibrantly to the surface by the legendary composer/producer Gaudi, showcasing Wake The Lion as a textural journey into the world of Rootstronica. Lush synths, deep bass, and visionary lyricism encompass the entire record, blurring the lines between roots, dub, dancehall, and heavy dance psychedelia. Vibrationally rich and musically brilliant, the album champions a revolutionary sound and pushes the boundaries of reggae music.



The band and their legion of fans have adopted the motto “Live Indubiously,” which means living life without doubt or fear, and with faith in the fact that we are all here for a reason. “Our gift is music,” says Indubious, “and our mission is to reconnect the people of the world with rightful living. We wish to speak the truth in an effort to inspire others to do the same, to raise the positive vibrations of our planet, and to help others express the true loving nature within us all.”



INDUBIOUS can be found playing shows throughout the summer and fall of 2017. They will be performing songs from FROM ZERO, as well as past hits and fan favorites. They continue to write and record, and plan to release plenty of new music over the next several months.



For Digital Marketing please contact Jerome Forney at Independent Distribution Collective: jerome@independentdistro.com


