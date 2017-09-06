MI2N
Music Industry News Network
MONDAY, JUNE 19TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Band News (more headlines) 06-09-2017

Christian Artist Rahn Anthoni Honored For His Work With Special Needs Kids At Voice & Man Up Awards

Bookmark and Share
Email: michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Website: http://www.rahnanthoni.com/
Urban dance music and Christian artist Rahn Anthoni crafts hot hip-hop with an R&B flow, with its deep roots in gospel flavors. His history with inspirational music has helped him develop a positive relationship with God and the world of song. Despite the heartbreaking circumstances around the death of his special needs son, Aaron Hatcher, Rahn has been able to turn tragedy to triumph, advocating for special needs children and delivering a message of hope and love to the masses.

MTS Management Group is proud to announce Rahn Anthoni was honored with the Trailblazer Award at the 2017 Voice & Man Up Awards. The award was in recognition of Rahn's work with Special Needs Rock, an event founded by the singer. The Voice & Man Up Awards were hosted by renowned author, Lynette Ewell Patterson. The ceremony was held on June 2, 2017 at the Texas Station Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Winning the Man-Up Award has made me realize, I'm in this to win it for our Special Needs Community," said Rahn. "I'm so honored to be a part of this great community because they all are creative beings. I appreciate all who helped to make this possible."

Watch the video for Rahn Anthoni's tribute to his son Aaron, "I'll Trust You" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OMN47_2wco&feature=youtu.be.

ABOUT RAHN ANTHONI: Christian R&B/Hip Hop artist, Rahn Anthoni got his first break singing back-up for Dottie Peoples. He is the former host of "Starpower" on The BET Network, as well as having appeared in Thina Films' "Good Deed." Utilizing his experience and growing interest and knowledge in TV and film, Anthoni developed "The Rahn Anthoni Show," which has received over 1 millions views on Eotm TV. In 2015, Anthoni reached a career high, covering The Oscars Red Carpet for Eotm Media Group. Then tragedy struck…Rahn Anthoni lost his special needs son, Aaron, to abuse, allegedly by his son's teacher. From tragedy, comes triumph…This event inspired Anthoni to become an advocate for special needs kids. The Aaron Hatcher Awards are given every year, in honor of his late son, Aaron Hatcher. Anthoni also started the Special Needs Rock Awards and They Can't Talk But We Can, a non-profit organization providing advocacy for children with disabilities. Anthoni is also CEO of WMQGRadio.com The Source, the number #1 internet radio station giving back to the Old Skool music. http://www.rahnanthoni.com/.

http://www.facebook.com/rahnanthoni
http://www.twitter.com/rahnanthoni

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

First Acts For ADE LIVE Announced: Hercules & Love Affair, Fatima Yamaha, Anna Of The North, Phlake, Vessels And More

Gospel Blues Singer/Songwriter, Kimberlee M. Leber, Reveals How To 'Fight The Good Fight Of Faith' In Her New Music Video

IndieNinja, An Artist Services Marketplace, Launches At A2IM Indie Week In NYC

Houston-Based Rapper Vile Intentionz And Guitar Instrumentalist Seismic Anamoly Release Their Latest Thought-Provoking Single "Solidz N Stripez"

'Where Is Your Heart?' From Award-Winning Album 'Pop' Released By NYC-Based Young Pals Music

Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack

GrooveShine New Album - So Cal Acoustic Funk Reggae & Instrumentals



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» Merlin Member Survey 2017
» Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack
» Killer Tracks Launches GUM Tapes
» MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"
» Edison Research: Broadcast Radio Controls More Than Three-Fifths Of Canadian Listening
» China Music Licensing Pioneer Mathew Daniel Moves To NetEase Cloud Music
» IndieNinja, An Artist Services Marketplace, Launches At A2IM Indie Week In NYC
» THE BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC KICKS OFF A SUMMER OF PERFORMANCES, CAMPS AND WORKSHOPS
» Suzann Christine's New Single "Dope Queen"
» Legendary Musician Proud To Be Named New Animals Asia Ambassador


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Longtail Music Provides An Alternative To The On-Demand Algorithm
» Magna Entertainment Invests In Rock Icon Label Loud & Proud Records
» Analysis Of Merlin's Revenue Distributions
» Rockwood Music Hall First Virtualized Venue To Livestream Concerts In VR
» Vivid Seats Reveals Summer Concert Pricing Preview
» Nick Brodeur Wins Studio Package From ReverbNation
» The Changing Face Of China's Music Market
» China Music Licensing Pioneer Mathew Daniel Moves To NetEase Cloud Music
» MusicDish Music Video Review: "CPR (Start Again)" By Metaract
» IndieNinja Launches At A2IM Indie Week In NYC
» Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack
» Deadline Looms - The 22nd Annual USA Songwriting Competition

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.