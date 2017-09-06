|
PROMIS Comes Up With A New Remix Release Of "WE'RE GROWN UP PEOPLE"
Music: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5oQ0Rr9rg6M
"We´re Grown Up People" was released as the second single off the album "Electric Cabaret". The single was a hit on the radios world wide. Now the song is back as a fresh tropical house tune, remixed by DJ Marauder, bringing you the perfect summer feeling. For you we have packed also the two previous house remixes of the song by Charly Beck and Deep Melange.
Mixe:
- DJ Marauder in Search of Sunrise Extended Remix (House)
- DJ Marauder in Search of Sunrise Instrumental Remix (House)
- DJ Marauder in Search of Sunrise Radio Instrumental (House)
- DJ Marauder in Search of Sunrise Radio Mix (House)
SHOP LINKS:
iTunes: http://apple.co/2s0uVm0
Amazon.com: http://amzn.to/2rrAnvx
Amazon.DE: http://amzn.to/2slaPjL
GooglePlay: http://bit.ly/2qNaZyd
DJtunes: http://www.djtunes.com/promis
DJ-Shop.de: http://bit.ly/2sltGLy
Spotify: http://spoti.fi/2rLXYtT
Deezer: http://www.deezer.com/album/42262061
