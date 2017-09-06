Band News (more headlines) 06-09-2017 JERRY DOUGLAS INKS ARTIST ENDORSEMENT DEAL WITH AIRPLAY DIRECT Email: lynda@AirPlayDirect.com

Website: http://www.AirPlayDirect.com

AirPlay Direct is pleased to announce that Rounder Records award winning recording artist Jerry Douglas has recently inked an AirPlay Direct Artist Endorsement Deal.



Called “dobro’s matchless contemporary master,” by The New York Times, fourteen-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas is one of the most innovative recording artists in music, both as a solo artist and member of groundbreaking bands including J.D. Crowe & the New South, the Country Gentlemen, Boone Creek, the Grammy-winning The Earls of Leicester, and Strength In Numbers. Douglas’ distinctive sound graces more than 1,500 albums, including discs released by Garth Brooks, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Elvis Costello, Earl Scruggs, and Ray Charles, among many others.



AirPlayDirect.com/JerryDouglasBandWhatIf



“Jerry is by all accounts in a class by himself," states Robert Weingartz, Chairman - AirPlay Direct. "We are absolutely honored to have had Jerry as a part of the AirPlay Direct family for years now. His on-going position in our APD Global Radio Charts demonstrates the successes we have enjoyed together to date. However, now having the much deeper artist endorsement deal in place elevates our professional and personal relationship to an entirely different level. We are looking forward to working closely with Jerry and his team to continue to accelerate the growth of his brand and global radio distribution footprint.”



AirPlayDirect.com/charts/albums/AllTime AirPlayDirect.com/charts/albums/AllTime/FA AirPlayDirect.com/charts/albums/AllTime/BF



"Hey Folks… I got a new record called “What If"… on Rounder Records. Going around with the band playing this stuff is so much fun. It’s so different than anything I’ve ever done before," says Jerry Douglas. "And I’ve got a new endorsement deal with AirPlay Direct and they’re doing some amazing things for us. Hope you hear us soon some place. We’ll be looking forward to playing for you.​"



Jerry’s second pre-release track, “Cavebop”, from his soon to be released new solo album “What If…” is now being released to "worldwide radio” exclusively on AirPlay Direct.



AirPlayDirect.com/JerryDouglasBandWhatIf



AirPlayDirect.com/JerryDouglasThreeBells



AirPlayDirect.com/earlsofleicester



AirPlayDirect.com/theearlsrattleandroar



About AirPlay Direct: AirPlay Direct is the premiere digital delivery / distribution company, brand and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide. AirPlay Direct is a professional B2B music business environment for artists, labels, publishing companies, radio promotion firms, PR / Media firms, etc.



AirPlay Direct currently has over 10,000 radio station members in 92 countries. AirPlay Direct also serves over 40,000 artist / label members globally on a daily basis. AirPlay Direct currently operates and services the largest global independent radio distribution network in the world with respect to Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Blues, Alt. Country, Roots Music, etc. AirPlayDirect.com



About Collective Evolution: Collective Evolution is a boutique, high-end entertainment and media consulting firm. Our clients include recording artists, record labels, record producers, management companies and radio promotion / PR firms. We deliver creative consultative services and customized business solutions to our clients based upon their specific needs and goals. back | top

