|
|HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT
|
Sections:
Band |
Business |
Career |
Events |
Label |
Music Releases |
Radio |
Tech |
Video |
Web Events
|Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
|
Tupac And Outkast Inspired Me The Most @FloRodney1
#musicmoney chopped it up with up and coming star @FloRodney1 to discuss his new single and inspirations.
Where are you from?
I Am from palm beach county Florida.
Describe your sound:
My sound is original but its inspired by the south.
Tell us about your latest track:
It was inspired by real events in my life.
Who inspires you
Tupac and Outkast inspired me the most.
Where do you see yourself in 5 years?
I don't look to the future I take life one day at a time.
Where can we check out your music?
Soundcloud.
https://soundcloud.com/flo-rodney/stroke-em-ft-loeyeq-propheyprod-clyad
Tell the people something they need to know…
I have more music on the way this summer.
IG : @florodney
Twitter: @FloRodney1
http://www.musicmoneypr.com/music-promotion/4588010352
http://www.musicmoneypr.com/hip-hop-promotion/4593676748
http://www.musicmoneypr.com/dj-drops/4588010348
|
|HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT
|
Sections:
Band |
Business |
Career |
Events |
Label |
Music Releases |
Radio |
Tech |
Video |
Web Events
|Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
|