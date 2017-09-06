Music Releases (more headlines) 06-09-2017 Tupac And Outkast Inspired Me The Most @FloRodney1 Website: http://www.musicmoneypr.com/music-promotion/4588010352

#musicmoney chopped it up with up and coming star @FloRodney1 to discuss his new single and inspirations.



Where are you from?

I Am from palm beach county Florida.



Describe your sound:

My sound is original but its inspired by the south.



Tell us about your latest track:



It was inspired by real events in my life.



Who inspires you

Tupac and Outkast inspired me the most.



Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I don't look to the future I take life one day at a time.



Where can we check out your music?

Soundcloud.

https://soundcloud.com/flo-rodney/stroke-em-ft-loeyeq-propheyprod-clyad



Tell the people something they need to know…

I have more music on the way this summer.

IG : @florodney

Twitter: @FloRodney1

http://www.musicmoneypr.com/music-promotion/4588010352

http://www.musicmoneypr.com/hip-hop-promotion/4593676748

http://www.musicmoneypr.com/dj-drops/4588010348



back | top

